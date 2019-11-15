IPL: Full list of players released, retained, traded out and in and purse remaining with eight franchises
Here is a comprehensive look at all the players released, retained, traded out and traded in by all the IPL franchises
It was a busy day for all the eight franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) with a lot of strategising and brain-storming involved, as they finalised the final list of retained, released and traded players before the final opportunity to form the squads for IPL 2020 at the bidding table on 19 December.
Representational image. AFP
Mumbai Indians released as many as 12 players from their previous squad, including Jason Behrendorff, Alzarri Joseph and the now-retired Yuvraj Singh.
"Going into this December's auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now have the option of filling up slots for 5 domestic and 2 foreign players during the day-long event in Kolkata," MI said in a press release.
Additionally, Mumbai traded in pacer Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals as well, boosting their pace lineup which already included the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. Mumbai have maintained the core of the team.
Kings XI Punjab have let go of their long-serving player David Miller, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pacer Andrew Tye from their squad. West Indies legend Chris Gayle, however, is still retained in the squad.
Delhi Capitals have traded in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals while trading out Trent Boult and two spinners in Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande.
Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Siddhesh Lad, who was traded out by Mumbai Indians.
Below is a comprehensive look at all the players released, retained, traded out and traded in by all the franchises:
Delhi Capitals
Purse: 27.85 cr
Available Slots: 11
Overseas Slots: 5
---
Chennai Super Kings
Purse: 14.60 cr
Available Slots: 5
Overseas Slots: 2
---
Kings XI Punjab
Purse: 42.70 cr
Available Slots: 9
Overseas Slots: 4
---
Kolkata Knight Riders
Purse: 35.65 cr
Available Slots: 11
Overseas Slots: 4
---
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Purse: 27.90 cr
Available Slots: 12
Overseas Slots: 6
---
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Purse: 17.00 cr
Available Slots: 7
Overseas Slots: 2
---
Rajasthan Royals
Purse: 28.90 cr
Available Slots: 11
Overseas Slots: 4
---
Mumbai Indians
Purse: 13.05 cr
Available Slots: 7
Overseas Slots: 2
With inputs from PTI.
Updated Date:
Nov 15, 2019 21:42:22 IST
