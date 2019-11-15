First Cricket
IPL: Full list of players released, retained, traded out and in and purse remaining with eight franchises

Here is a comprehensive look at all the players released, retained, traded out and traded in by all the IPL franchises

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 15, 2019 21:42:22 IST

It was a busy day for all the eight franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) with a lot of strategising and brain-storming involved, as they finalised the final list of retained, released and traded players before the final opportunity to form the squads for IPL 2020 at the bidding table on 19 December.

Representational image. AFP

Mumbai Indians released as many as 12 players from their previous squad, including Jason Behrendorff, Alzarri Joseph and the now-retired Yuvraj Singh.

"Going into this December's auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now have the option of filling up slots for 5 domestic and 2 foreign players during the day-long event in Kolkata," MI said in a press release.

Additionally, Mumbai traded in pacer Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals as well, boosting their pace lineup which already included the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. Mumbai have maintained the core of the team.

Kings XI Punjab have let go of their long-serving player David Miller, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pacer Andrew Tye from their squad. West Indies legend Chris Gayle, however, is still retained in the squad.

Delhi Capitals have traded in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals while trading out Trent Boult and two spinners in Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande.

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Siddhesh Lad, who was traded out by Mumbai Indians.

Below is a comprehensive look at all the players released, retained, traded out and traded in by all the franchises:

Delhi Capitals

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in
Hanuma Vihari Shikhar Dhawan Trent Boult
Ravichandran Ashwin
Jalaj Saxena Prithvi Shaw Jagadeesha Suchith Ajinkya Rahane
Manjot Kalra Shreyas Iyer
Sherfane Rutherford
Ankush Bains Rishabh Pant Rahul Tewatia
Nathu Singh Ishant Sharma
Mayank Markande
Bandaru Ayappa Amit Mishra
Chris Morris Avesh Khan
Colin Ingram
Sandeep Lamichhane
Colin Munro
Kagiso Rabada
Keemo Paul
Akshar Patel
Harshal Patel
Ajinkya Rahane
R Ashwin

Purse: 27.85 cr

Available Slots: 11

Overseas Slots: 5

---

Chennai Super Kings

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in
Chaitanya Bishnoi Ambati Rayudu NIL NIL
David Willey Asif K M
Dhruv Shorey Deepak Chahar
Mohit Sharma Dwayne Bravo
Sam Billings Faf du Plessis
Scott Kuggeleijn Harbhajan Singh
Imran Tahir
Jagadeesan Narayan
Karn Sharma
Kedar Jadhav
Lungisani Ngidi
Mitchell Santner
Monu Singh
MS Dhoni
Murali Vijay
Ravindra Jadeja
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Shane Watson
Shardul Thakur
Suresh Raina

Purse: 14.60 cr

Available Slots: 5

Overseas Slots: 2

---

Kings XI Punjab

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in
Agnivesh Ayachi Arshdeep Singh R Ashwin
Gowtham Krishnappa
Andrew Tye Chris Gayle
Jagadeesha Suchith
David Miller
Darshan Nalkande
Moises Henriques
Gowtham Krishnappa
Prabhsimran Singh Hardus Viljoen
Sam Curran Harpreet Brar
Varun Chakaravarthy
Jagadeesha Suchith
Karun Nair
KL Rahul
Mandeep Singh
Mayank Agarwal
Mohammad Shami
Mujeeb Zadran
Murugan Ashwin
Nicholas Pooran
Sarfaraz Khan

Purse: 42.70 cr

Available Slots: 9

Overseas Slots: 4

---

Kolkata Knight Riders

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in
Anrich Nortje Andre Russell NIL Siddhesh Lad
Carlos Brathwaite Dinesh Karthik
Chris Lynn Harry Gurney
Joe Denly
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
KC Cariappa Kuldeep Yadav
Matt Kelly Lockie Ferguson
Nikhil Naik Nitish Rana
Piyush Chawla Prasidh Krishna
Prithvi Raj Yarra Rinku Singh
Robin Uthappa Sandeep Warrier
Shrikant Mundhe Shivam Mavi
Shubman Gill
Siddhesh Lad
Sunil Narine

Purse: 35.65 cr

Available Slots: 11

Overseas Slots: 4

---

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in
Akshdeep Nath AB de Villiers NIL NIL
Colin de Grandhomme, Devdutt Padikkal
Dale Steyn Gurkeerat Singh
Heinrich Klassen Moeen Ali
Himmat Singh Mohammed Siraj
Kulwant Khejroliya Navdeep Saini
Marcus Stoinis Parthiv Patel
Milind Kumar Pawan Negi
Nathan Coulter-Nile Shivam Dube
Prayas Ray Barman Umesh Yadav
Shimron Hetmyer Virat Kohli
Tim Southee
Washington Sundar
Yuzvendra Chahal

Purse: 27.90 cr

Available Slots: 12

Overseas Slots: 6

---

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in
Deepak Hooda Kane Williamson NIL NIL
Martin Guptill David Warner
Ricky Bhui Manish Pandey
Shakib Al Hasan Vijay Shankar
Yusuf Pathan. Rashid Khan
Mohammad Nabi
Abhishek Sharma
Jonny Bairstow
Wriddhiman Saha
Shreevats Goswami
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Khaleel Ahmed
Sandeep Sharma
Siddarth Kaul
Shahbaz Nadeem
Billy Stanlake
Basil Thampi
T Natarajan

 

Purse: 17.00 cr

Available Slots: 7

Overseas Slots: 2

---

Rajasthan Royals

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in
Aryaman Birla Sanju Samson Dhawal Kulkarni Rahul Tewatia
Ashton Turner Shreyas Gopal Ajinkya Rahane
Mayank Markande
Jaydev Unadkat Jos Buttler
Ankit Singh Rajpoot
Liam Livingstone Ben Stokes
Oshane Thomas Steve Smith
Prashant Chopra Jofra Archer
Rahul Tripathi Ish Sodhi
Shubham Ranjane
Ankit Singh Rajpoot
Stuart Binny Mahipal Lomror
Sudhesan Midhun Manan Vohra
Ish Sodhi
Mayank Markande
Rahul Tewatia
Riyan Parag
Shashank Singh
Varun Aaron

Purse: 28.90 cr

Available Slots: 11

Overseas Slots: 4

---

Mumbai Indians

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in
Adam Milne Aditya Tare  Siddhesh Lad Dhawal Kulkarni
Alzarri Joseph
Anmolpreet Singh
Sherfane Rutherford
Barinder Sran Anukul Roy Trent Boult
Ben Cutting Dhawal Kulkarni
Beuran Hendricks Hardik Pandya
Evin Lewis Ishan Kishan
Jason Behrendorff Jasprit Bumrah
Pankaj Jaswal Jayant Yadav
Rasikh Dar Kieron Pollard
Yuvraj Singh Krunal Pandya
Lasith Malinga
Mitchell McCleneghan
Quinton de Kock
Rahul Chahar
Rohit Sharma
Sherfane Rutherford
Surya Kumar Yadav
Trent Boult

Purse: 13.05 cr

Available Slots: 7

Overseas Slots: 2

With inputs from PTI.

Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 21:42:22 IST

