It was a busy day for all the eight franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) with a lot of strategising and brain-storming involved, as they finalised the final list of retained, released and traded players before the final opportunity to form the squads for IPL 2020 at the bidding table on 19 December.

Mumbai Indians released as many as 12 players from their previous squad, including Jason Behrendorff, Alzarri Joseph and the now-retired Yuvraj Singh.

"Going into this December's auctions for the 2020 edition, Mumbai Indians now have the option of filling up slots for 5 domestic and 2 foreign players during the day-long event in Kolkata," MI said in a press release.

Additionally, Mumbai traded in pacer Trent Boult from Delhi Capitals as well, boosting their pace lineup which already included the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah. Mumbai have maintained the core of the team.

Kings XI Punjab have let go of their long-serving player David Miller, England all-rounder Sam Curran and Australian pacer Andrew Tye from their squad. West Indies legend Chris Gayle, however, is still retained in the squad.

Delhi Capitals have traded in R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals while trading out Trent Boult and two spinners in Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande.

Kolkata Knight Riders have signed up Siddhesh Lad, who was traded out by Mumbai Indians.

Below is a comprehensive look at all the players released, retained, traded out and traded in by all the franchises:

Delhi Capitals

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in Hanuma Vihari Shikhar Dhawan Trent Boult Ravichandran Ashwin Jalaj Saxena Prithvi Shaw Jagadeesha Suchith Ajinkya Rahane Manjot Kalra Shreyas Iyer Sherfane Rutherford Ankush Bains Rishabh Pant Rahul Tewatia Nathu Singh Ishant Sharma Mayank Markande Bandaru Ayappa Amit Mishra Chris Morris Avesh Khan Colin Ingram Sandeep Lamichhane Colin Munro Kagiso Rabada Keemo Paul Akshar Patel Harshal Patel Ajinkya Rahane R Ashwin

Purse: 27.85 cr

Available Slots: 11

Overseas Slots: 5

---

Chennai Super Kings

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in Chaitanya Bishnoi Ambati Rayudu NIL NIL David Willey Asif K M Dhruv Shorey Deepak Chahar Mohit Sharma Dwayne Bravo Sam Billings Faf du Plessis Scott Kuggeleijn Harbhajan Singh Imran Tahir Jagadeesan Narayan Karn Sharma Kedar Jadhav Lungisani Ngidi Mitchell Santner Monu Singh MS Dhoni Murali Vijay Ravindra Jadeja Ruturaj Gaikwad Shane Watson Shardul Thakur Suresh Raina

Purse: 14.60 cr

Available Slots: 5

Overseas Slots: 2

---

Kings XI Punjab

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in Agnivesh Ayachi Arshdeep Singh R Ashwin Gowtham Krishnappa Andrew Tye Chris Gayle Jagadeesha Suchith David Miller Darshan Nalkande Moises Henriques Gowtham Krishnappa Prabhsimran Singh Hardus Viljoen Sam Curran Harpreet Brar Varun Chakaravarthy Jagadeesha Suchith Karun Nair KL Rahul Mandeep Singh Mayank Agarwal Mohammad Shami Mujeeb Zadran Murugan Ashwin Nicholas Pooran Sarfaraz Khan

Purse: 42.70 cr

Available Slots: 9

Overseas Slots: 4

---

Kolkata Knight Riders

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in Anrich Nortje Andre Russell NIL Siddhesh Lad Carlos Brathwaite Dinesh Karthik Chris Lynn Harry Gurney Joe Denly Kamlesh Nagarkoti KC Cariappa Kuldeep Yadav Matt Kelly Lockie Ferguson Nikhil Naik Nitish Rana Piyush Chawla Prasidh Krishna Prithvi Raj Yarra Rinku Singh Robin Uthappa Sandeep Warrier Shrikant Mundhe Shivam Mavi Shubman Gill Siddhesh Lad Sunil Narine

Purse: 35.65 cr

Available Slots: 11

Overseas Slots: 4

---

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in Akshdeep Nath AB de Villiers NIL NIL Colin de Grandhomme, Devdutt Padikkal Dale Steyn Gurkeerat Singh Heinrich Klassen Moeen Ali Himmat Singh Mohammed Siraj Kulwant Khejroliya Navdeep Saini Marcus Stoinis Parthiv Patel Milind Kumar Pawan Negi Nathan Coulter-Nile Shivam Dube Prayas Ray Barman Umesh Yadav Shimron Hetmyer Virat Kohli Tim Southee Washington Sundar Yuzvendra Chahal

Purse: 27.90 cr

Available Slots: 12

Overseas Slots: 6

---

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in Deepak Hooda Kane Williamson NIL NIL Martin Guptill David Warner Ricky Bhui Manish Pandey Shakib Al Hasan Vijay Shankar Yusuf Pathan. Rashid Khan Mohammad Nabi Abhishek Sharma Jonny Bairstow Wriddhiman Saha Shreevats Goswami Bhuvneshwar Kumar Khaleel Ahmed Sandeep Sharma Siddarth Kaul Shahbaz Nadeem Billy Stanlake Basil Thampi T Natarajan

Purse: 17.00 cr

Available Slots: 7

Overseas Slots: 2

---

Rajasthan Royals

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in Aryaman Birla Sanju Samson Dhawal Kulkarni Rahul Tewatia Ashton Turner Shreyas Gopal Ajinkya Rahane Mayank Markande Jaydev Unadkat Jos Buttler Ankit Singh Rajpoot Liam Livingstone Ben Stokes Oshane Thomas Steve Smith Prashant Chopra Jofra Archer Rahul Tripathi Ish Sodhi Shubham Ranjane Ankit Singh Rajpoot Stuart Binny Mahipal Lomror Sudhesan Midhun Manan Vohra Ish Sodhi Mayank Markande Rahul Tewatia Riyan Parag Shashank Singh Varun Aaron

Purse: 28.90 cr

Available Slots: 11

Overseas Slots: 4

---

Mumbai Indians

Released Current Squad Traded out Traded in Adam Milne Aditya Tare Siddhesh Lad Dhawal Kulkarni Alzarri Joseph Anmolpreet Singh Sherfane Rutherford Barinder Sran Anukul Roy Trent Boult Ben Cutting Dhawal Kulkarni Beuran Hendricks Hardik Pandya Evin Lewis Ishan Kishan Jason Behrendorff Jasprit Bumrah Pankaj Jaswal Jayant Yadav Rasikh Dar Kieron Pollard Yuvraj Singh Krunal Pandya Lasith Malinga Mitchell McCleneghan Quinton de Kock Rahul Chahar Rohit Sharma Sherfane Rutherford Surya Kumar Yadav Trent Boult

Purse: 13.05 cr

Available Slots: 7

Overseas Slots: 2

With inputs from PTI.

