IPL: From Dwayne Bravo to Zaheer Khan, bowlers who scalped 100 or more wickets in the league

Gujarat Titans’ spinner Rashid Khan achieved another milestone during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (23 April) as he scalped his 100th IPL wicket at DY Patil Stadium.

The right-arm bowler first removed Venkatesh Iyer after he was caught in the deep by Abhinav Manohar for 17 off 17 and later cleaned up Shivam Mavi for 2 off 4 to eventually return with figures of 2/22 in 4 overs. He now has a total tally of 101 scalps to his name in 83 games.

We take a look at the other bowlers who have picked up 100 or more wickets in the cash-rich league.

Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo who is presently a part of the Chennai Super Kings team has also played for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions in earlier editions. The right-handed player has 179 wickets in 158 IPL matches.

Lasith Malinga

In 122 matches that Lasith Malinga played, the pacer picked up 170 wickets, including six four-wicket hauls and a fifer. He only played for one franchise, Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Amit Mishra

Spinner Amit Mishra played for Deccan Chargers, Delhi Daredevils, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and was capped 154 times. The right-hander had a total tally of 166 wickets, including a five-wicket haul.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royal’s new recruit Yuzvendra Chahal is having some good time in the IPL 2022. The leg-spinner is consistently picking up wickets for the Royals and recently bagged a hat-trick as well.

Apart from RR, Chahal has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians earlier. In 121 matches, the right-arm bowler has bagged 157 wickets, including a fifer.

Piyush Chawla

Being a part of Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, Piyush Chawla has played a total of 165 matches where he picked up 157 wickets. The leg-spinner also has a couple of four-fers to his name.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The Sunrisers Hyderabad seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has also been a part of Pune Warriors unit earlier. He has played 139 matches and has a total of 151 wickets to his name along with a fifer.

Harbhajan Singh

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has played 163 matches and has been a part of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-arm bowler scalped a total of 150 wickets and also had a fifer to his name.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and has been capped 142 times. He has a total of 149 wickets, including five-wicket haul and seven four-fors.

R Ashwin

R Ashwin is another new recruit in the Rajasthan Royals unit. The right-arm bowler has earlier played for CSK, DC, KXIP and Rising Pune Supergiants earlier. He has played 174 matches and has 149 wickets to his name.

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians’ pacer Jasprit Bumrah has 134 wickets in 113 IPL matches to his name.

Ravindra Jadeja

In 207 matches that Ravindra Jadeja has played in the IPL, the left-arm spinner has picked up 132 wickets and also has a five-wicket haul to his name.

Jadeja who was recently appointed as the skipper of CSK has played for Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals as well in the earlier seasons.

Umesh Yadav

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav has 130 scalps in 129 matches. The pacer who is a part of KKR presently has also played for RCB and Delhi Daredevils.

Sandeep Sharma

In 100 matches that Sandeep Sharma has played, he has picked 112 wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Ashish Nehra

One of the most experienced fast bowlers, Ashish Nehra was a part of Chennai Super Kings, DD, MI, PWI and SRH. The left-arm bowler played 88 games and picked up 106 wickets.

R Vinay Kumar

Playing for KTK, KKR, MI and RCB, Vinay Kumar was capped 105 times and picked up 105 wickets in the IPL.

Zaheer Khan

Another experienced pacer, Zaheer Khan played for DD, MI and RCB and picked up 102 wickets in 100 matches.

(All stats as per 24th April 2022)

