First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
ZIM in IRE Jul 14, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL franchise owners discuss expansion of teams during informal meeting in London

Expanding the IPL to 10 teams from eight was one of the issues discussed during a meeting of the franchise owners and the league's other stakeholders in London earlier this week.

Press Trust of India, Jul 14, 2019 15:39:35 IST

London: Expanding the IPL to 10 teams from eight was one of the issues discussed during a meeting of the franchise owners and the league's other stakeholders in London earlier this week.

However, the increase in the number of teams won't be a first as 10 sides competed in the 2011 edition of the IPL with the addition of the Kochi and Pune franchises.

IPL franchise owners discuss expansion of teams during informal meeting in London

Representative photo. Sportzpics

Contractual issues between Kochi and the BCCI meant the team could only last one season before the Sahara -owned Pune Warriors also pulled out after the 2013 edition, making it an eight team contest again from 2014.

"We discussed increasing the number of teams but it was an informal discussion. Anyway the teams don't have the authority to decide on the matter, the BCCI will have to take a call but we are open to the idea," a team official, who attended the meeting in London, told PTI.

Another official also confirmed the IPL expansion was discussed in the meeting.

"There was a discussion but it was done at an informal level. There is no concrete plan as of now on how to go about it. More teams will lead to more games which could mean a bigger scheduling window. So, all of that needs to be worked out," said the official.

In the absence of the then suspended Chennai Super Kings and Rajashthan Royals in the wake of the spot-fixing scandal, Rising Pune Supergiant and Gujarat Lions came into being in the IPL for two seasons.

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Rising Pune Supergiant franchise which reached the 2017 IPL final in only its second attempt, had expressed to remain invested beyond the two-year period.

With the brand that IPL has become, there is considerable interest from corporate India for investing in the biggest T20 competition in the world.

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2019 15:39:35 IST

Tags : BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, Gujarat Lions, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL Team Owners, Ipl Teams, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant, SportsTracker

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all