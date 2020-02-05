IPL Franchise Kolkata Knight Riders denies financial dealings with Rose Valley Group charged with money-laundering
Kolkata Knight Riders issued the clarification after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Rose Valley's assets worth over Rs 70 crore on Monday
New Delhi: IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has denied any financial dealings with the controversial Rose Valley Group except for it being a sponsor of the side's official jerseys in 2012 and 2013.
KKR issued the clarification after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Rose Valley's assets worth over Rs 70 crore on Monday. The attached assets include Rs 11.87 crore bank deposits of Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd, that owns KKR, in connection with a money-laundering probe.
File photo Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
The franchise said it hopes for the matter to be resolved expeditiously.
"Rose Valley Hotels was one of KKR's IPL jersey sponsors for IPL seasons 2012 and 2013. Rose Valley had paid KKR an approx. amount of Rs 11.87 crore as sponsorship fees," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.
"KKR had no other dealings with the Rose Valley Group including Rose Valley's microfinance business," he added.
The statement added that in July last year, KRSPL (Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd), received a "witness summons" from the ED in connection with an investigation relating to the Rose Valley Group, particularly its microfinance business.
"The ED continues the investigation of Rose Valley. KKR continues to cooperate with the authorities in all respects," Mysore said.
"As part of the investigative process, sometime in October 2019, the ED placed a lien on the said amount earlier paid by Rose Valley to KKR," he asserted.
The directors of KRSPL include Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, actor Juhi Chawla's husband Jay Mehta, Mysore and two others.
Mysore was questioned in this case by ED's Kolkata office in October last year.
Apart from KRSPL, the ED attached properties of two other entities — Multiple Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Kolkata's St Xavier's College on Monday.
The ED registered an FIR against the Rose Valley group, its chairman Gautam Kundu and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2014.
Kundu was arrested by the agency in Kolkata in 2015 and is in judicial custody at present.
The ED has filed multiple charge sheets in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar courts in this connection and total attachments are now worth Rs 4,750 crore.
The group has been charged by the ED and the CBI with "illegally and fraudulently collecting deposits from the public with the intention to cheat them by falsely promising high returns on their investment", thereby perpetuating a Ponzi-like fraud.
Updated Date:
Feb 05, 2020 11:48:44 IST
