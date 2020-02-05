IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in SA | 1st ODI Feb 04, 2020
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
IND in NZ | 5th T20I Feb 02, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 06, 2020
OMA vs USA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
BAN in PAK Feb 07, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL Franchise Kolkata Knight Riders denies financial dealings with Rose Valley Group charged with money-laundering

Kolkata Knight Riders issued the clarification after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Rose Valley's assets worth over Rs 70 crore on Monday

Press Trust of India, Feb 05, 2020 11:48:44 IST

New Delhi: IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has denied any financial dealings with the controversial Rose Valley Group except for it being a sponsor of the side's official jerseys in 2012 and 2013.

KKR issued the clarification after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached Rose Valley's assets worth over Rs 70 crore on Monday. The attached assets include Rs 11.87 crore bank deposits of Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd, that owns KKR, in connection with a money-laundering probe.

IPL Franchise Kolkata Knight Riders denies financial dealings with Rose Valley Group charged with money-laundering

File photo Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

The franchise said it hopes for the matter to be resolved expeditiously.

"Rose Valley Hotels was one of KKR's IPL jersey sponsors for IPL seasons 2012 and 2013. Rose Valley had paid KKR an approx. amount of Rs 11.87 crore as sponsorship fees," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in a statement.

"KKR had no other dealings with the Rose Valley Group including Rose Valley's microfinance business," he added.

The statement added that in July last year, KRSPL (Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd), received a "witness summons" from the ED in connection with an investigation relating to the Rose Valley Group, particularly its microfinance business.

"The ED continues the investigation of Rose Valley. KKR continues to cooperate with the authorities in all respects," Mysore said.

"As part of the investigative process, sometime in October 2019, the ED placed a lien on the said amount earlier paid by Rose Valley to KKR," he asserted.

The directors of KRSPL include Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, actor Juhi Chawla's husband Jay Mehta, Mysore and two others.

Mysore was questioned in this case by ED's Kolkata office in October last year.

Apart from KRSPL, the ED attached properties of two other entities — Multiple Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and Kolkata's St Xavier's College on Monday.

The ED registered an FIR against the Rose Valley group, its chairman Gautam Kundu and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2014.

Kundu was arrested by the agency in Kolkata in 2015 and is in judicial custody at present.

The ED has filed multiple charge sheets in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar courts in this connection and total attachments are now worth Rs 4,750 crore.

The group has been charged by the ED and the CBI with "illegally and fraudulently collecting deposits from the public with the intention to cheat them by falsely promising high returns on their investment", thereby perpetuating a Ponzi-like fraud.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2020 11:48:44 IST

Tags : Enforcement Directorate, Gauri Khan, IPL, Jay Mehta, KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rose Valley Group, Shah Rukh Khan

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all