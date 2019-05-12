Auto Refresh
IPL Final LIVE SCORE, MI vs CSK 2019, Match Scorecard and Online Updates in Hyderabad: Watson attacks after du Plessis's wicket
Date: Sunday, 12 May, 2019 22:18 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Mumbai Indians VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates
OUT! Faf is gone, he came down the track and Krunal fired it outside the off stump line to the batsman, he missed it completely, was out of the crease and de Kock behind the stumps dislodged the stumps quickly. du Plessis st de Kock b Krunal Pandya 26(13
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 149/8 ( Kieron Pollard 41 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
CSK need 150 to win IPL 2019! The final over had everything - drama, wicket and fours. Pollard walked off after standing almost at the wide line on off as Bravo came in to bowl. That led to few words being exchanged between umpires and Pollard. McClenaghan got run out trying to take a double and Pollard got two fours on last two balls.
WICKET! McClenaghan run out (du Plessis/Dwayne Bravo) 0(2)
McClenaghan gives way his wicket trying to get Pollard back on the strike. Pollard hit a shot to long off and set off for a double which was not there but McClenaghan got out trying
WICKET! Rahul Chahar c du Plessis b Chahar 0(2)
Brother gets brother! Rahul wanted to go over mid-off but could only slice his shot to the fielder as du Plessis took the catch
WICKET! Hardik Pandya lbw b Chahar 16(10)
Pandya got real deep in his crase looking to play a flick but Chahar nailed the yorker as he got it past the bat and hit the pads. Pandya took a DRS immediately but there's no inside edge
WICKET! Ishan Kishan c Raina b Tahir 23(26)
Poor shot from Kishan! Went for a slog sweep against googly by Tahir and top-edged it ot Raina at cover. Tahir is delighted. MI in deep trouble.
WICKET! Krunal Pandya c and b SN Thakur 7(7)
Caught and bowled and what a catch from Shardul. Sprinted a long way towards the square leg to take the catch. Got Krunal to top-edge the shot with a well-directed short ball on his body.
WICKET! Suryakumar Yadav b Tahir 15(17)
It was a slider from Tahir. Pitched on middle but Surya was looking to play the googly as he went with a soft horizontal bat push and inside edged it onto stumps
WICKET! MI LOSE ROHIT!
Rohit c Dhoni b Chahar 15(14)
Rohit tricked by the pace. Chahar bowls the knuckle ball at 119.8 KPH, which moved away as Rohit was caught in two minds and the ball takes a healthy edge to MSD.
WICKET! SHARDUL STRIKES!
de Kock c Dhoni b SN Thakur 29(17)
Short ball does the work for CSK. This was aimed at QDK's body as he went too early in the shot and top-edged it to MSD. Shardul also gives QDK a send off and Rohit is not impressed with that.
CSK playing 11 today:
Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
MI playing 11 today:
Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI opt to bat first against CSK in the final at Hyderabad
DROPPED! Malinga drops Watson on 29. Slower from McClenaghan and Watson slogged, ball took the leading edge and flew up in the air, came down at fine leg where Malinga spilled it.
FOUR! Remarkable shot from Watson, half-volley given by McCleneghan and Watson smashes it through the straightish mid-off region for a boundary. Stand and deliver shot actually.
A lot hinges on Rahul Chahar tonight. Rohit needs to play his trump cards early, he cant let it go to the end, that will play right into Dhoni or Chennai's hand. It was between overs 6-9 that CSK really chocked MI. Somehow they need to apply the clamps and build the pressure.
After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 60/1 ( Shane Watson 25 , Suresh Raina 7)
Rahul Chahar, right-arm leg break, into the attack. Rahul has been go-to man for Rohit in IPL 2019 so far. He has delivered every time Rohit has asked for a wicket. Two quiet overs for MI and this will keep them in good shape in this defence. Just 3 off the over.
After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 57/1 ( Shane Watson 24 , Suresh Raina 5)
McClenaghan returns to the attack. Interesting scenes in the middle as the bowler bangs it short to Raina, who always looks shaky against the short balls, huge appeal for catch behind the stumps and umpire Gould raised his finger. Raina immediately opted for DRS and guess what? While the slow-motion cameras showed that the ball might have brushed the his gloves, ultra edge did not pick anything. Raina surivives. Mumbai would have loved the wicket at this stage. Nevertheless a good over by left-arm pacer. Just 4 off it.
IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates
Watson is turning the beast mode on after getting a start. He takes Malinga for plenty in the final over of the powerplay to pull back the asking rate under 7. With 9 wickets in hand CSK are looking like the favourites at the moment to take home this 2019 trophy.
After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 53/1 ( Shane Watson 23 , Suresh Raina 3)
Malinga returns for the second over.Two fours and one six in the over. End of mandatory powerplay and Mumbai Indians regroup to have a chat. Watson is getting better and better. Fifty up for CSK as well. 53 came in the first six overs.
FOUR! Pure class from Watson, another slower, short of length and outside the off stump, Watson cuts it away through gully region for a boundary.
CSK have several players padded up. They are trying to beat MI in their own game. If a wicket falls while spinners are operating then Jadeja or someone else could very well get a promotion here.
SIX! Slower delivery from Malinga, but on the pads of Watson, he sweeps the ball for a maximum over the fine leg boundary.
FOUR! Fullish in length and outside the off stump line, Watson flashes the blade and flashes it hard, the ball zooms past the fielder at backward point at lightening speed, there was a chance but a difficult one.
After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 38/1 ( Shane Watson 9 , Suresh Raina 3)
Jasprit Bumrah, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. Message is clear. Rohit wants wickets. He does not want to leave his premier bowlers for deep end of the innings. A one-over spell from everyone probably to have a go at the start. Raina has joined Watson in the middle. Five runs off the over.
As expected Watson and Faf look in no hurry against this total. There has been some urgency in running between the wickets. Krunal is bowling with new ball to exploit Watson's perceived weakness against left arm spin. Faf was looking good and gave the inning some much needed impetus but he perished eventually in his eagerness to go big. Raina walks in and Bumrah comes into the attack straight away. Expect a few bumpers here.
Suresh Raina amassed 810 runs in the IPL against the Mumbai Indians while no other player has even scored 700 runs against them thus far.
Suresh Raina has scored 241 runs in IPL finals - the most by any player.
After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 33/1 ( Shane Watson 7 , )
Too much excitement in the fourth over. Faf went BANG, BANG, BANG before losing his crease and then wicket. Krunal hit for 14 in the over but he has provided the first wicket for Mumbai. Rohit is happy. That is all that matters.
OUT! Faf is gone, he came down the track and Krunal fired it outside the off stump line to the batsman, he missed it completely, was out of the crease and de Kock behind the stumps dislodged the stumps quickly. du Plessis st de Kock b Krunal Pandya 26(13
FOUR! Well, well, well, Faf is making things easy here, makes room again and cuts Krunal away for a boundary.
SIX! This time flatter trajectory from Krunal, but Faf was ready for it, made room and banged it over the long-on boundary for a maximum.
Mumbai look extremely tense and the body language is a concern. The first two overs, seem to be lacking in intent. They need to pick up at least two wickets in the power play to restore some of the belief. Fielding could also be pivotal and Mumbai need to take all their chances.
FOUR! Flight from Krunal, Faf was looking for it and he comes down the track, closes the face of the bat at last minute to fetch four at long-on.
Lasith Malinga has picked up 13 wickets in 14 IPL playoff/knockout matches at an economy rate of 6.97 before today.
After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 19/0 ( Faf du Plessis 12 , Shane Watson 7)
Well, already a bowling change. Slinga Malinga into the attack, replaces McLenaghan. The experienced campaigner is doing the right thing, targeting the off-stump, not providing room to the openers. A close run-out chance as Ishan picked up the ball from short cover area and aimed at the non-striker's end. Old man Watson was struggling for sure. Exciting finish to the over as Faf takes one more risky single, de Kock throws it at non-striker's end but there was no cover there. 5 runs came off the ball. 7 off the over.
Lasith Malinga has 30 wickets in the IPL against Chennai Super Kings — the most by any player against them.
After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 12/0 ( Faf du Plessis 6 , Shane Watson 6)
Alright then, Krunal from the other end. And he almost caught Faf on his follow through on the first ball itself. Good dive to his left but the ball beat him by inches. The new-ball bowlers have to be careful here with the full-length deliveries. Two of those have been driven through the covers already. Five came in the over
FOUR! Fullish in length by Krunal, Watson spotted it earlier and thrashed it for a boundary through the covers.
After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 7/0 ( Faf du Plessis 5 , Shane Watson 2)
McClenaghan bowls the first over and straightaway we see some bounce. Mind you, CSK got off to a nervy start against DC in Qualifier 2 and there were many chances that went their way. Watson has been on and off this season and if these two get going, Mumbai bowlers will have a short day. These first three overs are very crucial. Faf starts off with a boundary and this will give him some confidence on this tricky pitch.
FOUR! Way too full by McLenaghan and Faf punishes him through the covers for a boundary. CSK start the chase with a boundary.
Teams making less than 150 runs batting first in IPL Final:
143 - DC beat RCB by 6 runs, 2009
148 - MI beat CSK by 23 runs, 2013
129 - MI beat RPS by 1 run, 2017
149 - MI v CSK, 2019* - ?
Alright everyone, the last 20 overs in IPL 2019 begin as Chennai openers - Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis - walk out to the middle. 150 is the target. Mumbai will fight for sure. The man who starts the fight for them is Mitchell McClenaghan
CSK will take 149 especially after the start MI got. Bravo finishes strongly after a great 19th over from Chahar. Pollard made 41 off 25, but Dhoni managed to keep everyone else quiet. This is the kind of total that allows CSK to play their routine game, so expect to see a sedate start from Watson and Faf. If they play out the powerplay irrespective of how many runs they score, CSK dressing room will feel confident of overhauling this total.
Kieron Pollard in IPL finals v CSK:
27(10), 2010
60(32)*, 2013
36(18), 2015
41(25)*, 2019*
MI today:
1-5 overs : 45/1 (RR - 9.00)
6-10 overs : 25/1 (RR - 5.00)
11-15 overs : 32/3 (RR - 6.40)
16-20 overs : 47/3 (RR - 9.40)
Mumbai will be extremely disappointed with a score of 149 . Apart from the 17th and 18th over, Mumbai simply haven't been able to accelerate like they have for most of the season. Remember Mumbai have hit the most sixes this season and CSK have restricted there boundaries tonight. This is pitch is not the ideal to blast away at the end. Mumbai have really stalled and CSK deserve a lot of credit for the way they have deviated from their standard patterns.
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 149/8 ( Kieron Pollard 41 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)
CSK need 150 to win IPL 2019! The final over had everything - drama, wicket and fours. Pollard walked off after standing almost at the wide line on off as Bravo came in to bowl. That led to few words being exchanged between umpires and Pollard. McClenaghan got run out trying to take a double and Pollard got two fours on last two balls.
FOUR! Brute power from Pollard. Width offered on last ball and that is slammed on off between the gap at deep cover and deep long off
FOUR! Pollard gets a boundary. Well played and well directed. Between the deep long off and deep cover off Bravo
WICKET! McClenaghan run out (du Plessis/Dwayne Bravo) 0(2)
McClenaghan gives way his wicket trying to get Pollard back on the strike. Pollard hit a shot to long off and set off for a double which was not there but McClenaghan got out trying
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 140/7 ( Kieron Pollard 32 , Mitchell McClenaghan 0)
What an over! Two wickets and just four runs. Deepak Chahar usually doesn't bowl in death but after early beating he has made a good comeback today. Got the wicket of Hardik with a yorker. Hardik got deep in his crease for a flick but missed the ball as he got out LBW. Took a review and wasted it. Deepak also got his brother Rahul out. Rahul's sliced shot was taken at mid-off by du Plessis.
Deepak Chahar today:
First 2 overs : 22/0
Last 2 overs : 4/3 (1 maiden)
The Raina drop doesn't prove too expensive as Chahar strikes in the penultimate over of the inning and sends back his cousin Rahul to boot. 4 runs in the 19th over and the wicket of Hardik makes this a potentially game changing over.
WICKET! Rahul Chahar c du Plessis b Chahar 0(2)
Brother gets brother! Rahul wanted to go over mid-off but could only slice his shot to the fielder as du Plessis took the catch
WICKET! Hardik Pandya lbw b Chahar 16(10)
Pandya got real deep in his crase looking to play a flick but Chahar nailed the yorker as he got it past the bat and hit the pads. Pandya took a DRS immediately but there's no inside edge
FOUR! Half-tracker from Deepak Chahar is slapped over deep mid-wicket by Pandya. Things looking good again for MI
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 136/5 ( Kieron Pollard 32 , Hardik Pandya 12)
Massive over for MI! Pandya's catch dropped and 16 runs added. Hardik mistimed his slap shot on off but Raina put down a dolly at cover. Pollard got a six as he punished Shardul for bowling short with a pull shot over cow corner. Hardik finished the over with a helicopter-shot six in front of inventor Dhoni.
Raina drops Hardik's mistimed heave against Shardul who had already profited from using the middle of the pitch. MI haven't been allowed to break free before that over but the drop catch propelled them to a 16 run over. This is still a manageable total with 2 overs to go on the inning.
SIX! Helicopter-shot! Pandya gets the flick, as Shardul bowls in the slot, to get a maximum over mid-wicket area
SIX! You can't bowl short like that against Pollard. But Shardul made the mistake and Pollard slammed this over cow corner
DROPPED! Raina puts down a dolly at cover. Hardik mistimed the slap shot off the half-tracker but Raina could hold onto the catch
Both Pollard and Hardik are batting cautiously at the moment. The plan is to wait for looseners and Tahir obliged as Pollard backtracked to smash the short ball over deep square leg for a biggie. 10 off the over.
IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates:
It has been Hardik's cameos that have been catalyst to Mumbai success. Mumbai need to a get a minimum of 150, but would believe they can reach 160. Three overs left and plenty of options for Dhoni, so MI need to pick the right bowler to attack. A 20 run over is on the card and could prove to be game defining. Match hinges on the last three overs of the Mumbai innings.
IPL 12 Final MI vs CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: McClenaghan returns to the attack. Interesting scenes in the middle as the bowler bangs it short to Raina, who always looks shaky against the short balls, huge appeal for catch behind the stumps and umpire Gould raised his finger. Raina immediately opted for DRS and guess what? While the slow-motion cameras showed that the ball might have brushed the shoulder of his, ultra edge did not pick anything. Raina surivives. Mumbai would have loved the wicket at this stage. Nevertheless a good over by left-arm pacer. Just 4 off it.
IPL 12 Final, MI vs CSK Today’s Match Preview: In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to make it to to the IPL 2019 final while Chennai defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday to cruise to the finals. This would be MI's 5th appearance in an IPL final. Mumbai have lifted the trophy three times while they lost just once, in 2010.
In 2010 IPL final, MI lost to CSK but the men in blue defeated Chennai in 2013 and 2015 final. In 2017, Mumbai faced Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad and won the last-ball nailbiter by 1 run.
The Super Kings have lifted the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), they also hold the records of most appearances in the IPL playoffs (9) and in the final (8).
Chennai would look to take revenge of earlier defeats in IPL finals but competing with Mumbai will not be a cakewalk as the side has ample of variety in batting as well as bowling.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads:
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Updated Date:
May 12, 2019
