IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates Rahul Chahar almost wrapped it up for Mumbai. But he has dropped Watson. Worry for Chennai as they have slowed down a bit and with Dhoni gone and Watson finding it difficult to connect, things are not looking great. Time-out called. Chennai need 65 runs in 36 balls

IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates Bravo is at the crease and we cannot really remember the last time he did well with the bat in hand. He needs to do that job tonight if CSK wants to win. With 2 overs each left in quota of Bumrah and Malinga, it might get very difficult for Watson and him to do the hitting at deep end of the innings. McClenaghan finished with figures of 0/24. Just 3 off the over. Brilliant stuff from the Kiwi. Chennai need 62 runs in 30 balls

Five overs to go. Four of them from Bumrah and Malinga. Dhoni dismissed already. This is looking very hard for CSK now. Watson has to be the man who does it now. He needs to find a big over from somewhere.

SIX! BRAVOOOOO! Malinga came running and aimed for a yorker, missed the length, bowled in the slot, Bravo flicked it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a maximum.

FOUR! Pace on the ball and he has gone outside the off stump, Watson goes hard on the ball, ball takes the outside edge and runs away for a boundary to third man.

FOUR! Fifty for Watson, back-to-back fifty for Watto, another over-pitched ball, Watson dispatches it over the point fielder for another four.

FOUR! One more. Crazy scenes in Hyderabad as pace on the ball again by Malinga and Watson sits on one knee and smashes it through the covers for a boundary.

Watson has pulled the game back for CSK. A 20-run over and this is what they were looking for. Malinga missed one yorker after the other and kept on leaking runs. Watson is repeating his 2018 final heroics, can he finish the game tonight? Chennai need 42 runs in 24 balls

DROPPED! Rahul Chahar has dropped a sitter. An absolute sitter. Short ball from Bumrah and Watson pulled, the ball took the top edge and went to Chahar at deep backward square leg. Chahar came beneath ball, took the catch and then spilled it. Has he dropped the match?

Watson is living a charmed life. He blasted Malinga away in the sixteenth over to bring the required rate under contro, then his miscue against Bumrah was dropped by Chahar. He has saved all his luck for the big night.

IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates Watson is turning out to be the cat with nine lives in the game. Has been dropped twice now. He is still batting. Nerves playing its role. Catches being dropped, bowlers missing yorkers, batsmen running impossible singles, wicket-keeper not collecting routine takes behind the stumps. Don't go anywhere as this is going to the last over for sure. Just 4 off the over. Chennai need 38 runs in 18 balls

Brilliant by Bumrah. Mumbai have the luxury of one more over from Bumrah, but can the other two bowlers be economical enough to get them the win. With Jadeja still to come, it might be risky business to introduce Krunal Pandya. It could well might be Hardik Pandya and then Malinga to finish off. Fielding once again could be pivotal. CSK will back getting 15 runs off the last over.

SIX! Fullish in length and Watson sits on right knee, frees his arm and hits it over the deep extra cover fielder for a maximum.

SIX! Power from Watson, a little short in length and Watson clears the straight boundary to collect six more runs.

SIX! Angles into the pads of Watson and he sweeps the ball for a maximum over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Watson and Bravo have hit Malinga out of the attack. Bumrah looks unplayable with his skiddy pace and awkward bounce. Rohit has gambled with Krunal in the eighteenth over. This could be the game right here.

IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates Insane hitting from Watson. He hit Malinga two overs ago for 20 and then he was removed in this over. Replaced by Krunal. He hits him for three consecutive sixes, collects 19 in this over. Wow. Chennai now need 18 runs in 12 balls.

Big over against Krunal makes CSK favourite now. Everything hinges on that Bumrah over now. If CSK don't lose a wicket in this over, they will fancy themselves in that final over against anyone.

IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates Oh Bumrah, you beauty. The match is slipping away from hands, you give him the ball, he will pull it back. Calm and composed, using his skills so well. Game after game, he keeps on delivering the goods under pressure. De Kock panics under pressure on the last ball, could not collect the ball and the ball raced away for a 4 byes. The equation is now 9 needed off 6. Last over coming your way, people. Ball-by-ball updates in last over. Don't move.

Ball 2: Malinga to Jadeja, hits it straight back to the bowler, steals 1 run. Close chance to run Jadeja out but Malinga could not aim at the stumps. 7 needed off 4

Ball 3: Low full-toss at Watson from round the wicket, the batsman collects two in the leg side. 5 needed in 3 balls.

Brilliant yorker from Malinga, Watson hits it to deep backward point, and takes a slow single, Jadeja calls for second and Watson responded. The rocket throw de Kock in time and he was quick to dislodge the bails. Watson is walking. Watson run out (Krunal Pandya/de Kock) 80(59)

Ball 5:Thakur comes in to bat after Watson's dismissal. Malinga comes racing in from over the wicket, Thakur hits it to deep backward square leg and they run 2. Two needed off 1. Hold your breath, people.

Perfect yorker from Malinga, who bowled the best yorker that he has bowled in ages, it dropped down on Thakur and hit him on the boots. MI appealed and umpire raised the finger. MI will lift their fourth IPL trophy in a few minutes.

Can't ask for a better final. Down to Malinga!! How many would have given him that last over!

Rohit Sharma becomes the first player to be part of five IPL winning teams.

Kieron Pollard: This is the game people will remember. The more runs you score, the pressure is more on the opponents. In 2017, we did not have many runs. This match also went down the last over. The team that panics less wins. The guys stood up at diferent situations. At the end we are champions

Jasprit Bumrah: The ball was reversing a little bit. Finals can go to the last ball. The aim was to not create panic. We always back each other and believe as team. Anyone can win us games on their day.

Lasith Malinga: At that stage, we needed wickets. I wanted to get the wickets. Because I knew wickets will win us the game

Full credit to Mumbai Indians and Lasith Malinga. He had the presence of mind to execute and out think Shardul Thakur under the most immense pressure. Full credit to Rohit Sharma to back Malinga despite him having a poor night. Mumbai coaching staff also need credit for luring Malinga to play again after being part of the coaching staff last year. They deserve to be champions.

Never bet against Bumrah and Malinga. The greatest death bowling pair of all time has done it again for the Mumbai Indians. It seemed MI didn't want it for a while. They were dropping catches, misfielding, and giving byes but they kept their nerves all the way through and were the deserving winners. CSK will go back to lick their wounds and try to regroup for the next season. The way they fought in the big final against a team that has had the wood them all season gives them reason to hold their head high despite the loss.

Nita Ambani, MI team owner: I wasn't watching the last over, definitely not the last ball. Congratulations to our captain for leading Mumbai Indians beautifully.

Mahela Jayawardene, MI coach : You cannot control match from the dugout but we have lot of trust in the group. We knew it was going to be tricky one. Great decisions from Rohit. Pollard batted beautifully and took a lot of pressure off. Big players come to the party when it comes to the big games.

Sachin Tendulkar, MI Mentor: They key moment was to get Dhoni run-out but then also, in patches when Bumrah came in and bowl those crictical overs. Malinga finished it off beautifully. The last time we played here we defended 129. It was an amazing game. We have a terrific team, with mix of seniors an youngsters. The way Rahul has bowled in this season, he has been fabulous. He beat the bat on a couple of occasions. He performed consistently. Not to forget Pandya's special batting.

Akash Ambani, MI team owner: Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in IPL and this is why he's so good. I think Mumbai's environment helps us do well. We back a player to the T and we treat everyone like a family. The squad and support staff is the reason why we are champions.

You always celebrate the winners at a time like this. But you have to pause and acknowledge a sensational campaign by #CSK .

Jasprit Bumrah, MoM: I am very happy. We know finals can be close, so I just wanted to stay calm. Winning fourth title for Mumbai makes me very happy. Today I was surprisingly very calm. Wasn't panicking, just focusing on the next ball.

Andre Russell is the season's Super Striker for striking the ball at SR of 204.81

Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI opt to bat first against CSK in the final at Hyderabad

Short ball does the work for CSK. This was aimed at QDK's body as he went too early in the shot and top-edged it to MSD. Shardul also gives QDK a send off and Rohit is not impressed with that.

Rohit tricked by the pace. Chahar bowls the knuckle ball at 119.8 KPH, which moved away as Rohit was caught in two minds and the ball takes a healthy edge to MSD.

It was a slider from Tahir. Pitched on middle but Surya was looking to play the googly as he went with a soft horizontal bat push and inside edged it onto stumps

Caught and bowled and what a catch from Shardul. Sprinted a long way towards the square leg to take the catch. Got Krunal to top-edge the shot with a well-directed short ball on his body.

Poor shot from Kishan! Went for a slog sweep against googly by Tahir and top-edged it ot Raina at cover. Tahir is delighted. MI in deep trouble.

Pandya got real deep in his crase looking to play a flick but Chahar nailed the yorker as he got it past the bat and hit the pads. Pandya took a DRS immediately but there's no inside edge

Brother gets brother! Rahul wanted to go over mid-off but could only slice his shot to the fielder as du Plessis took the catch

McClenaghan gives way his wicket trying to get Pollard back on the strike. Pollard hit a shot to long off and set off for a double which was not there but McClenaghan got out trying

CSK need 150 to win IPL 2019! The final over had everything - drama, wicket and fours. Pollard walked off after standing almost at the wide line on off as Bravo came in to bowl. That led to few words being exchanged between umpires and Pollard. McClenaghan got run out trying to take a double and Pollard got two fours on last two balls.

OUT! Faf is gone, he came down the track and Krunal fired it outside the off stump line to the batsman, he missed it completely, was out of the crease and de Kock behind the stumps dislodged the stumps quickly. du Plessis st de Kock b Krunal Pandya 26(13

DROPPED! Malinga drops Watson on 29. Slower from McClenaghan and Watson slogged, ball took the leading edge and flew up in the air, came down at fine leg where Malinga spilled it.

OUT! Poor cricket from Raina, he could not spot the leg-spin, the ball coming in to him, hit him on the pads. He was adjudged out leg before wicket and then he went for DRS despite Watson, his batting partner not looking too sure about it. CSK lose him and the only review eventually. Raina lbw b Rahul Chahar 8(14)

IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates! OUT! Mumbai Indians are right back in the match. Bumrah comes into the attack, bangs it short, perfect bouncer, ball rises and Rayudu could not control his pull, the ball kissed his gloves and went to de Kock behind the stumps . Rayudu c de Kock b Bumrah 1(4)

OUT! DHONI is gone! Big moment in the game. Watson hits it to off side, takes a single, Dhoni said two, he ran, he needed to reach the non-striker's end but the ball also came quickly and hit the stumps as he reached the crease. Umpires went upstairs and from one camera angle, he looked safe but from the front camera angle, he appeared short of the crease. Third umpire Nigel Llong took his time and gave it out. Phew, this decision could turn out to be decisive one. Dhoni run out (Ishan Kishan) 2(8)

DROPPED! That was the match. Watson dropped on 40. Hit hard at Rahul and he could not hold on to the catch in his follow through.

IPL 12 Final MI vs CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: MUMBAI INDIANS WIN IPL 2019, BEAT CSK BY 1 RUN IN THE FINALS! Perfect yorker from Malinga, who bowled the best yorker that he has bowled in ages, it dropped down on Thakur and hit him on the boots. MI appealed and Ian Gould raised the finger. MI will lift their fourth IPL trophy in a few minutes. WHAT. A. MATCH.

IPL 12 Final, MI vs CSK Today’s Match Preview: In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to make it to to the IPL 2019 final while Chennai defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday to cruise to the finals. This would be MI's 5th appearance in an IPL final. Mumbai have lifted the trophy three times while they lost just once, in 2010.

In 2010 IPL final, MI lost to CSK but the men in blue defeated Chennai in 2013 and 2015 final. In 2017, Mumbai faced Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad and won the last-ball nailbiter by 1 run.

The Super Kings have lifted the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), they also hold the records of most appearances in the IPL playoffs (9) and in the final (8).

Chennai would look to take revenge of earlier defeats in IPL finals but competing with Mumbai will not be a cakewalk as the side has ample of variety in batting as well as bowling.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

