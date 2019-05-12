First Cricket
IPL Final LIVE SCORE, MI vs CSK 2019, Match Scorecard and Online Updates in Hyderabad: Chennai remove MI openers

Date: Sunday, 12 May, 2019 20:05 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

50/2
Overs
7.0
R/R
7.14
Fours
1
Sixes
5
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Suryakumar Yadav Batting 3 5 0 0
Ishan Kishan Batting 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 3 1 22 1
Shardul Thakur 2 0 16 1

Mumbai Indians VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Most dismissals in IPL by WKs:

    132 - MS Dhoni*
    131 - Dinesh Karthik
    90 - Robin Uthappa

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates:

    After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 45/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 0 , Ishan Kishan 0)

    Wicket-maiden by Chahar to end the powerplay! MI have now lost bot the openers. Tremendous comeback by CSK. Chahar bowled the knuckle ball at 199.8 KPH and that did the trick. Rohit was caught in two minds as he edged the ball to MSD. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    One brings two for CSK. Great captaincy from Dhoni to persist with Chahar after the hammering he got earlier. Great bowling too by Chahar to find the outside edge of Rohit's bat. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Suryakumar Yadav has scored two fifties in this IPL and both came against CSK. Will he able to repeat his Qualifier-1 performance?

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Thakur bowls a bumper like he means. QDK was hurried into the shot and could only top edge it to Dhoni. Crucial strike for the men in yellow. This pitch seems to have a lot of runs in it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! MI LOSE ROHIT! 

    Rohit c Dhoni b Chahar 15(14) 

    Rohit tricked by the pace. Chahar bowls the knuckle ball at 119.8 KPH, which moved away as Rohit was caught in two minds and the ball takes a healthy edge to MSD.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 45/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 15 , Suryakumar Yadav 0)

    MI made a great start but CSK are now back with QDK's wicket! Shardul's short ball was slapped over long-on for a maximum but the bowler didn't deter. Another short ball aimed at QDK's body as he top-edged the pull shot to MSD. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Clear cut plan by De Kock and MI to take down Deepak Chahar.  A rare occasion in this IPL that Chahar has been taken out of the attack. Power-play has been such a strong zone for CSK and MI are threatening to break the game wide open in the first six overs. The pitch is also similar to the Wankhede pitch and despite losing De Kock, MI will be quite happy with the start. 

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! SHARDUL STRIKES!

    de Kock c Dhoni b SN Thakur 29(17) 

    Short ball does the work for CSK. This was aimed at QDK's body as he went too early in the shot and top-edged it to MSD. Shardul also gives QDK a send off and Rohit is not impressed with that.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! SLAP SHOT! Short delivery from Shardul Thakur has been slapped by QDK who raised on his toes to reach the ball

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 37/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 22 , Rohit Sharma (C) 14)

    Harbahajan called into attack. Three singles off first three balls. QDK wanted a double on first ball but Rohit refused. A good throw could have made things interesting. Rohit swept the last ball from his pads to backward square leg for a four. Six off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to score 4,000 runs in T20 cricket for Mumbai Indians. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! First boundary of the match. Bhajji bowled on Rohit's pads as he went for a sweep to put the ball to backward square leg fence

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Shardul allows Rohit to get going with a short ball that was duly dispatched for six. There is some bounce on this track but these two MI openers won't mind the short length one bit. QDK finds his liking for Chahar at the other end and hits three sixes in the over. With the true bounce on this surface, Chahar's gentle pace may not posses much of a challenge against De Kock. Dhoni has some early headaches. When does he turn to spin? 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 30/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 20 , Rohit Sharma (C) 9)

    MI dealing in sixes at the moment! Three in this over. QDK blasted the length ball from Chahar over cow corner, cut the away swinger over deep backward point and lofted one over deep extra cover. 20 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma has now completed 25,000 runs in professional career. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! There's good bounce on this pitch and QDK is making most of it. Made room to loft the away swinger over deep extra cover

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! QDK shuffles across to upper cut the away swinger from Chahar which went just over the fielder at deep backward point

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Brute power from QDK as he drags the outside off length ball from Chahar over cow corner

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 10/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Rohit Sharma (C) 9)

    Rohit slams the first six of the match. Shardul went a bit short and Rohit went with his instinct as he pulled it over mid-wicket. Rohti had tucked the first ball to deep square on leg for a double. Hint of swing for Shardul as well as the away swinger just misses the top of Rohit's bat as he went for a wild cut on off. Eight off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma’s 690 runs against the Chennai Super Kings are the second most by any player in the IPL. Only Virat Kohli (747) is ahead of Rohit in the list of leading run-getters against CSK.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! FIRST SIX OF FINAL! Shardul pulled his length a bit back as Rohit pulled it over deep mid-wicket. Such an instinctive shot

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 2/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1)

    QDK gets off the mark on the first ball with a square cut for a single. Rohit nudged the next ball to fine leg to get his first run. de Kock got an inside-edge onto his boots but thankfully away from the stumps. Excellent start for Deepak. Just two from it.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rohit Sharma needs 14 more runs to become the first player to aggregate 4000 runs in the Twenty20 format for the Mumbai Indians. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Deepak Chahar has taken 13 wickets in PP overs this season of IPL - the most by any bowler.

    CSK have taken 27 wickets in PP overs - the most by any team.

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Massive power-play for Mumbai Indians and especially Rohit Sharma. If Rohit can get through the six overs and Deepak Chahar, it will only make this MI middle order even more formidable. The contest between Harbhajan vs De Kock will also be cruical, it will interesting to De Kock handles the off-spinner. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Teams that batted first at Hyderabad this IPL have a 4-3 win/loss record.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Running between the wickets isn't the strong fort for either of these two teams but it might well be the key differentiator on this large outfield. CSK are hampered by some slow legs in the top order and MI are generally inclined to run fewer singles. To win a big final you need to be flexible in your playing style though. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Fireworks welcome umpires and players for the final! We are moments away from live action.

    Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock to open Mumbai Indians' innings. Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over for Chennai Super Kings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Meanwhile, English Premier League's final day action is also underway with Manchester City and Liverpool still vying for the title. Follow our live blog here.

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Mumbai sticking to their strength by winning the toss and batting. They have won all there three titles by defending targets. Especially, with Bumrah at the death, nothing is impossible, plus CSK will be conscious of Hardik Pandya burst with the bat at the end. With the grass rolled in on the pitch, it was predictable that McLenaghan would come in for Jayant Yadav. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    MI should be the happier of the two teams looking at the even covering of grass on the pitch. They have the bowling attack to exploit any pace on the pitch. On the flip side, CSK openers may come into their own on a pitch that has even bounce. Dhoni is playing the same side as the one that played the second qualifier so his team is a bit short on batting strength. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    In IPL 2019

    CSK’s top-three bowlers:

    Imran Tahir - 24 wickets
    Deepak Chahar - 19 wickets
    Harbhajan Singh - 16 wickets

    MI’s top-three bowlers:

    Jasprit Bumrah : 17 wickets
    Lasith Malinga : 15 wickets
    Hardik Pandya : 14 wickets

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    In IPL 2019:

    CSK’s top-three batsmen:

    MS Dhoni : 414 runs
    Suresh Raina : 375 runs
    Faf du Plessis : 370 runs

    MI’s top-three batsmen:

    Quinton de Kock : 500 runs
    Suryakumar Yadav : 409 runs
    Rohit Sharma : 390 runs

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MI have won each of their previous three IPL finals (2013,2015 and 2017) while defending a total. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    The average first innings score at Hyderabad in this season of IPL is 175.

    Full Scorecard

  • MS Dhoni: We wanted to bowl first. If the result is in your favour, then it's fine, otherwise they'll say the guys are fatigued. We don't put a lot of effort in the fielding, so the guys should be fine.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma: We will bat first. It's a big game, and we prefer to bat. Good pitch, there might be some help first for the spinners and fast bowlers, but we are prepared. We have batted on tacky wickets throughout the season, so we don't mind batting first. We have been on the road for a while. A lot of guys have an off-day, many came out for training. A few days off have done us some good. We have one change: Mitch McCleneghan comes in for Jayant Yadav.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK playing 11 today:

    Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir

    Full Scorecard

  • MI playing 11 today:

    Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Final MI vs CSK toss result today:

    Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI opt to bat first against CSK in the final at Hyderabad

    Full Scorecard

  • Pitch report: "Looks beautiful for batting. The surface is rock solid. The batsmen can trust the deck. The boundary is big so batsmen need to convert the singles into twos well," says VVS Laxman

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Two teams with three IPL trophies in the cabinet compete to make it number four tonight and be seal the locker room bragging rights for an year. MI are the statistical favourite with three wins against CSK already in the season, but this stage of the competition, it all boils down to who plays better cricket on the day and it will take a brave man to bet against the big match experience of CSK. Dhoni may go with an extra batsman today to give their struggling batting unit the extra cushion against the might of Mumbai bowling. It's hard to second guess Dhoni though and he may be full of surprises on the night starting with his team selection. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Did you know?

    CSK have won 12 out of 16 tosses in this season of IPL.

    Mumbai Indians have defeated Chennai Super Kings in each of the three matches in this season of IPL.

    8 of the 11 IPL Finals have been won by team that won the toss.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MI v CSK in IPL:

    Overall : MI (16) - CSK (11)
    Knockouts/Playoffs : MI (4) - CSK (4) 
    Finals : MI (2) - CSK (1)
    Since 2015 : MI (7) - CSK (2)

    Full Scorecard

  • Rohit Sharma's certitude meets MS Dhoni's flair in clash of spontaneity versus preparation

    As both CSK and MI have found regular success with their methods, their battle of styles has got even more intensified. By design, IPL was meant to be a tournament where no team was too far ahead of the others. But by 2011, with two back to back titles, Dhoni had established CSK as the team to beat in IPL. 

    Read more from Rajesh Tiwary's analysis here.

    Full Scorecard

  • Are you also reading it in Ian Bishop's voice?

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK, Key Battles: Power-hitter Hardik Pandya against Imran Tahir spin test, Faf du Plessis vs Lasith Malinga. 

    Here’s a look at some of the key battles between the top players from Mumbai and CSK that could eventually end up determining the outcome of the IPL 2019

    Full Scorecard

  • A sneak peek into MI's IPL 2019 campaign: This is how they did it

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK, Stats Preview: Rohit Sharma, Dwayne Bravo hold key as teams vie for fourth title

    MI have defeated CSK in all their previous meetings this season, and Sunday's winner will become the most successful IPL team ever as both sides are tied at three titles apiece.

    Read the full stats preview here

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Final, MI vs CSK Today's Match Preview: In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

IPL 12 Final, MI vs CSK Today’s Match Preview: In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to make it to to the IPL 2019 final while Chennai defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday to cruise to the finals. This would be MI's 5th appearance in an IPL final. Mumbai have lifted the trophy three times while they lost just once, in 2010.

In 2010 IPL final, MI lost to CSK but the men in blue defeated Chennai in 2013 and 2015 final. In 2017, Mumbai faced Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad and won the last-ball nailbiter by 1 run.

The Super Kings have lifted the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), they also hold the records of most appearances in the IPL playoffs (9) and in the final (8).

Chennai would look to take revenge of earlier defeats in IPL finals but competing with Mumbai will not be a cakewalk as the side has ample of variety in batting as well as bowling.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players listShane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players listRohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaAlzarri JosephRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

May 12, 2019

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
