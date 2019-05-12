Auto Refresh
IPL Final LIVE SCORE, MI vs CSK 2019, Match Scorecard and Online Updates in Hyderabad: Chennai remove MI openers
Date: Sunday, 12 May, 2019 20:05 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
HIGHLIGHTS
CSK playing 11 today:
Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir
MI playing 11 today:
Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
IPL 2019 Final MI vs CSK toss result today:
Rohit Sharma wins toss and MI opt to bat first against CSK in the final at Hyderabad
Most dismissals in IPL by WKs:
132 - MS Dhoni*
131 - Dinesh Karthik
90 - Robin Uthappa
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 45/2 ( Suryakumar Yadav 0 , Ishan Kishan 0)
Wicket-maiden by Chahar to end the powerplay! MI have now lost bot the openers. Tremendous comeback by CSK. Chahar bowled the knuckle ball at 199.8 KPH and that did the trick. Rohit was caught in two minds as he edged the ball to MSD.
One brings two for CSK. Great captaincy from Dhoni to persist with Chahar after the hammering he got earlier. Great bowling too by Chahar to find the outside edge of Rohit's bat.
Suryakumar Yadav has scored two fifties in this IPL and both came against CSK. Will he able to repeat his Qualifier-1 performance?
Thakur bowls a bumper like he means. QDK was hurried into the shot and could only top edge it to Dhoni. Crucial strike for the men in yellow. This pitch seems to have a lot of runs in it.
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 45/1 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 15 , Suryakumar Yadav 0)
MI made a great start but CSK are now back with QDK's wicket! Shardul's short ball was slapped over long-on for a maximum but the bowler didn't deter. Another short ball aimed at QDK's body as he top-edged the pull shot to MSD.
Clear cut plan by De Kock and MI to take down Deepak Chahar. A rare occasion in this IPL that Chahar has been taken out of the attack. Power-play has been such a strong zone for CSK and MI are threatening to break the game wide open in the first six overs. The pitch is also similar to the Wankhede pitch and despite losing De Kock, MI will be quite happy with the start.
SIX! SLAP SHOT! Short delivery from Shardul Thakur has been slapped by QDK who raised on his toes to reach the ball
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 37/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 22 , Rohit Sharma (C) 14)
Harbahajan called into attack. Three singles off first three balls. QDK wanted a double on first ball but Rohit refused. A good throw could have made things interesting. Rohit swept the last ball from his pads to backward square leg for a four. Six off the over.
Rohit Sharma becomes the first batsman to score 4,000 runs in T20 cricket for Mumbai Indians.
FOUR! First boundary of the match. Bhajji bowled on Rohit's pads as he went for a sweep to put the ball to backward square leg fence
Shardul allows Rohit to get going with a short ball that was duly dispatched for six. There is some bounce on this track but these two MI openers won't mind the short length one bit. QDK finds his liking for Chahar at the other end and hits three sixes in the over. With the true bounce on this surface, Chahar's gentle pace may not posses much of a challenge against De Kock. Dhoni has some early headaches. When does he turn to spin?
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 30/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 20 , Rohit Sharma (C) 9)
MI dealing in sixes at the moment! Three in this over. QDK blasted the length ball from Chahar over cow corner, cut the away swinger over deep backward point and lofted one over deep extra cover. 20 off the over.
Rohit Sharma has now completed 25,000 runs in professional career.
SIX! There's good bounce on this pitch and QDK is making most of it. Made room to loft the away swinger over deep extra cover
SIX! QDK shuffles across to upper cut the away swinger from Chahar which went just over the fielder at deep backward point
SIX! WHAT A SHOT! Brute power from QDK as he drags the outside off length ball from Chahar over cow corner
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 10/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Rohit Sharma (C) 9)
Rohit slams the first six of the match. Shardul went a bit short and Rohit went with his instinct as he pulled it over mid-wicket. Rohti had tucked the first ball to deep square on leg for a double. Hint of swing for Shardul as well as the away swinger just misses the top of Rohit's bat as he went for a wild cut on off. Eight off the over.
Rohit Sharma’s 690 runs against the Chennai Super Kings are the second most by any player in the IPL. Only Virat Kohli (747) is ahead of Rohit in the list of leading run-getters against CSK.
SIX! FIRST SIX OF FINAL! Shardul pulled his length a bit back as Rohit pulled it over deep mid-wicket. Such an instinctive shot
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 2/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , Rohit Sharma (C) 1)
QDK gets off the mark on the first ball with a square cut for a single. Rohit nudged the next ball to fine leg to get his first run. de Kock got an inside-edge onto his boots but thankfully away from the stumps. Excellent start for Deepak. Just two from it.
Rohit Sharma needs 14 more runs to become the first player to aggregate 4000 runs in the Twenty20 format for the Mumbai Indians.
Deepak Chahar has taken 13 wickets in PP overs this season of IPL - the most by any bowler.
CSK have taken 27 wickets in PP overs - the most by any team.
Massive power-play for Mumbai Indians and especially Rohit Sharma. If Rohit can get through the six overs and Deepak Chahar, it will only make this MI middle order even more formidable. The contest between Harbhajan vs De Kock will also be cruical, it will interesting to De Kock handles the off-spinner.
Teams that batted first at Hyderabad this IPL have a 4-3 win/loss record.
Running between the wickets isn't the strong fort for either of these two teams but it might well be the key differentiator on this large outfield. CSK are hampered by some slow legs in the top order and MI are generally inclined to run fewer singles. To win a big final you need to be flexible in your playing style though.
Fireworks welcome umpires and players for the final! We are moments away from live action.
Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock to open Mumbai Indians' innings. Deepak Chahar to bowl the first over for Chennai Super Kings.
Meanwhile, English Premier League's final day action is also underway with Manchester City and Liverpool still vying for the title. Follow our live blog here.
Mumbai sticking to their strength by winning the toss and batting. They have won all there three titles by defending targets. Especially, with Bumrah at the death, nothing is impossible, plus CSK will be conscious of Hardik Pandya burst with the bat at the end. With the grass rolled in on the pitch, it was predictable that McLenaghan would come in for Jayant Yadav.
MI should be the happier of the two teams looking at the even covering of grass on the pitch. They have the bowling attack to exploit any pace on the pitch. On the flip side, CSK openers may come into their own on a pitch that has even bounce. Dhoni is playing the same side as the one that played the second qualifier so his team is a bit short on batting strength.
In IPL 2019
CSK’s top-three bowlers:
Imran Tahir - 24 wickets
Deepak Chahar - 19 wickets
Harbhajan Singh - 16 wickets
MI’s top-three bowlers:
Jasprit Bumrah : 17 wickets
Lasith Malinga : 15 wickets
Hardik Pandya : 14 wickets
In IPL 2019:
CSK’s top-three batsmen:
MS Dhoni : 414 runs
Suresh Raina : 375 runs
Faf du Plessis : 370 runs
MI’s top-three batsmen:
Quinton de Kock : 500 runs
Suryakumar Yadav : 409 runs
Rohit Sharma : 390 runs
MI have won each of their previous three IPL finals (2013,2015 and 2017) while defending a total.
The average first innings score at Hyderabad in this season of IPL is 175.
MS Dhoni: We wanted to bowl first. If the result is in your favour, then it's fine, otherwise they'll say the guys are fatigued. We don't put a lot of effort in the fielding, so the guys should be fine.
Rohit Sharma: We will bat first. It's a big game, and we prefer to bat. Good pitch, there might be some help first for the spinners and fast bowlers, but we are prepared. We have batted on tacky wickets throughout the season, so we don't mind batting first. We have been on the road for a while. A lot of guys have an off-day, many came out for training. A few days off have done us some good. We have one change: Mitch McCleneghan comes in for Jayant Yadav.
Pitch report: "Looks beautiful for batting. The surface is rock solid. The batsmen can trust the deck. The boundary is big so batsmen need to convert the singles into twos well," says VVS Laxman
Two teams with three IPL trophies in the cabinet compete to make it number four tonight and be seal the locker room bragging rights for an year. MI are the statistical favourite with three wins against CSK already in the season, but this stage of the competition, it all boils down to who plays better cricket on the day and it will take a brave man to bet against the big match experience of CSK. Dhoni may go with an extra batsman today to give their struggling batting unit the extra cushion against the might of Mumbai bowling. It's hard to second guess Dhoni though and he may be full of surprises on the night starting with his team selection.
Did you know?
CSK have won 12 out of 16 tosses in this season of IPL.
Mumbai Indians have defeated Chennai Super Kings in each of the three matches in this season of IPL.
8 of the 11 IPL Finals have been won by team that won the toss.
MI v CSK in IPL:
Overall : MI (16) - CSK (11)
Knockouts/Playoffs : MI (4) - CSK (4)
Finals : MI (2) - CSK (1)
Since 2015 : MI (7) - CSK (2)
Rohit Sharma's certitude meets MS Dhoni's flair in clash of spontaneity versus preparation
As both CSK and MI have found regular success with their methods, their battle of styles has got even more intensified. By design, IPL was meant to be a tournament where no team was too far ahead of the others. But by 2011, with two back to back titles, Dhoni had established CSK as the team to beat in IPL.
Read more from Rajesh Tiwary's analysis here.
Are you also reading it in Ian Bishop's voice?
IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK, Key Battles: Power-hitter Hardik Pandya against Imran Tahir spin test, Faf du Plessis vs Lasith Malinga.
Here’s a look at some of the key battles between the top players from Mumbai and CSK that could eventually end up determining the outcome of the IPL 2019
A sneak peek into MI's IPL 2019 campaign: This is how they did it
IPL 2019 Final, MI vs CSK, Stats Preview: Rohit Sharma, Dwayne Bravo hold key as teams vie for fourth title
MI have defeated CSK in all their previous meetings this season, and Sunday's winner will become the most successful IPL team ever as both sides are tied at three titles apiece.
Read the full stats preview here.
IPL 12 Final, MI vs CSK Today’s Match Preview: In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to make it to to the IPL 2019 final while Chennai defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday to cruise to the finals. This would be MI's 5th appearance in an IPL final. Mumbai have lifted the trophy three times while they lost just once, in 2010.
In 2010 IPL final, MI lost to CSK but the men in blue defeated Chennai in 2013 and 2015 final. In 2017, Mumbai faced Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad and won the last-ball nailbiter by 1 run.
The Super Kings have lifted the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), they also hold the records of most appearances in the IPL playoffs (9) and in the final (8).
Chennai would look to take revenge of earlier defeats in IPL finals but competing with Mumbai will not be a cakewalk as the side has ample of variety in batting as well as bowling.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads:
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
May 12, 2019
