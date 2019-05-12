First Cricket
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 4 May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 13, 2019
WI vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
IPL Final LIVE SCORE, MI vs CSK 2019, Match Scorecard and Online Updates in Hyderabad: Dhoni joins Watson after Rayudu's dismissal

Date: Sunday, 12 May, 2019 22:38 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

149/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.45
Fours
9
Sixes
9
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kieron Pollard not out 41 25 3 3
Jasprit Bumrah not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 1 26 3
Shardul Thakur 4 0 37 2
81/3
Overs
12.3
R/R
6.59
Fours
8
Sixes
2
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shane Watson Batting 40 36 5 1
MS Dhoni (C) (W) Batting 2 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mitchell McClenaghan 3 0 21 0
Krunal Pandya 2 0 19 1

Mumbai Indians VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    MS Dhoni has scored 21 runs from 26 balls against Hardik Pandya in IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    This is where CSK have lost their way against Mumbai in the last few games. They go into their shell in the middle overs and leave themselves too many to get against Bumrah in the final overs. Despite those two wickets Dhoni and Watson need to find a way to stay busy. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 79/3 ( Shane Watson 40 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates
     

    Chahar continues. It is leg spin v MSD, always an interesting contest. Dhoni was beaten on two occasions and then uses feet to collect a single. Four off the last ball ruins all the good work.  
    Chennai need 71 runs in 48 balls
     

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! What a bad end to a good over, on the legs and Watson sweeps, ball goes straight to Bumrah at fine leg but he makes mess of it. The ball races away for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Two quick wickets have turned the game on its head. Bumrah and Chahar giving nothing away. Dhoni has joined Watson at the crease now. It's the make or break partnership for CSK.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    MS Dhoni has been dismissed by Bumrah thrice in seven IPL innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 73/3 ( Shane Watson 35 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 0)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates
     
    This match is now swinging in favour of Mumbai Indians. Bumrah comes into the attack and has removed Rayudu. The crowd is on its feet because in comes Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Chennai need 77 runs in 54 balls. This is nothing for MSD but this is also the final. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates!

    OUT!     Mumbai Indians are right back in the match. Bumrah comes into the attack, bangs it short, perfect bouncer, ball rises and Rayudu could not control his pull, the ball kissed his gloves and went to de Kock behind the stumps. Rayudu c de Kock b Bumrah 1(4)

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    CSK are struggling against Rahul Chahar yet again. He has had a hold over them all season. In their past 3 meetings, he went for under a run a ball on each occasion. Tonight he has 5 for 1 in 2 overs. Critical spell this by the youngster. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    10-overs comparison:

    MI : 70/2

    CSK : 72/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 72/2 ( Shane Watson 34 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates
     

    Rahul Chahar removes Raina and a bad review call from Raina puts CSK further on back-foot. Yes, they are still ahead in the game but CSK would hope there is no close umpiring call for which they have need a review. Watson a key wicket here. Chennai need 78 runs in 60 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    OUT! Poor cricket from Raina, he could not spot the leg-spin, the ball coming in to him, hit him on the pads. He was adjudged out leg before wicket and then he went for DRS despite Watson, his batting partner not looking too sure about it. CSK lose him and the only review eventually. Raina lbw b Rahul Chahar 8(14)

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Watson is turning it on in another big final. He is getting to the point where if he plays another five overs, he will close the game. CSK also seek to have Lady luck on their side with Raina's close call going their way and Watson's miscue getting dropped by Malinga. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 70/1 ( Shane Watson 33 , Suresh Raina 8)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    McClenaghan continues. Lovely slower yorker which dropped down at Raina's feet. He was alert to bring the bat down in time to avoid any chance of LBW dismissal. There was bat involved yet the bowler appealed, trying his luck. Well, luck seems to be on CSK's side in the game. Malinga's drop catch may also hurt MI in the end. 10 came in the over. Chennai need 80 runs in 66 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Malinga drops Watson on 29. Slower from McClenaghan and Watson slogged, ball took the leading edge and flew up in the air, came down at fine leg where Malinga spilled it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! Remarkable shot from Watson, half-volley given by McCleneghan and Watson smashes it through the straightish mid-off region for a boundary. Stand and deliver shot actually. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    A lot hinges on Rahul Chahar tonight. Rohit needs to play his trump cards early, he cant let it go to the end, that will play right into Dhoni or Chennai's hand. It was between overs 6-9 that CSK really chocked MI. Somehow they need to apply the clamps and build the pressure.  

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 60/1 ( Shane Watson 25 , Suresh Raina 7)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Rahul Chahar, right-arm leg break, into the attack. Rahul has been go-to man for Rohit in IPL 2019 so far. He has delivered every time Rohit has asked for a wicket. Two quiet overs for MI and this will keep them in good shape in this defence. Just 3 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 57/1 ( Shane Watson 24 , Suresh Raina 5)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    McClenaghan returns to the attack. Interesting scenes in the middle as the bowler bangs it short to Raina, who always looks shaky against the short balls, huge appeal for catch behind the stumps and umpire Gould raised his finger. Raina immediately opted for DRS and guess what? While the slow-motion cameras showed that the ball might have brushed the his gloves, ultra edge did not pick anything. Raina surivives. Mumbai would have loved the wicket at this stage. Nevertheless a good over by left-arm pacer. Just 4 off it. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Watson is turning the beast mode on after getting a start. He takes Malinga for plenty in the final over of the powerplay to pull back the asking rate under 7. With 9 wickets in hand CSK are looking like the favourites at the moment to take home this 2019 trophy. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 53/1 ( Shane Watson 23 , Suresh Raina 3)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Malinga returns for the second over.Two fours and one six in the over. End of mandatory powerplay and Mumbai Indians regroup to have a chat. Watson is getting better and better. Fifty up for CSK as well. 53 came in the first six overs.

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! Pure class from Watson, another slower, short of length and outside the off stump, Watson cuts it away through gully region for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    CSK have several players padded up. They are trying to beat MI in their own game. If a wicket falls while spinners are operating then Jadeja or someone else could very well get a promotion here. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    SIX! Slower delivery from Malinga, but on the pads of Watson, he sweeps the ball for a maximum over the fine leg boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! Fullish in length and outside the off stump line, Watson flashes the blade and flashes it hard, the ball zooms past the fielder at backward point at lightening speed, there was a chance but a difficult one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 38/1 ( Shane Watson 9 , Suresh Raina 3)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Jasprit Bumrah, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. Message is clear. Rohit wants wickets. He does not want to leave his premier bowlers for deep end of the innings. A one-over spell from everyone probably to have a go at the start. Raina has joined Watson in the middle. Five runs off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    As expected Watson and Faf look in no hurry against this total. There has been some urgency in running between the wickets. Krunal is bowling with new ball to exploit Watson's perceived weakness against left arm spin. Faf was looking good and gave the inning some much needed impetus but he perished eventually in his eagerness to go big. Raina walks in and Bumrah comes into the attack straight away. Expect a few bumpers here. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Suresh Raina amassed 810 runs in the IPL against the Mumbai Indians while no other player has even scored 700 runs against them thus far.

    Suresh Raina has scored 241 runs in IPL finals - the most by any player. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 33/1 ( Shane Watson 7 , )

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Too much excitement in the fourth over. Faf went BANG, BANG, BANG before losing his crease and then wicket. Krunal hit for 14 in the over but he has provided the first wicket for Mumbai. Rohit is happy. That is all that matters.

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    OUT! Faf is gone, he came down the track and Krunal fired it outside the off stump line to the batsman, he missed it completely, was out of the crease and de Kock behind the stumps dislodged the stumps quickly. du Plessis st de Kock b Krunal Pandya 26(13

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! Well, well, well, Faf is making things easy here, makes room again and cuts Krunal away for a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    SIX! This time flatter trajectory from Krunal, but Faf was ready for it, made room and banged it over the long-on boundary for a maximum. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    Mumbai look extremely tense and the body language is a concern. The first two overs, seem to be lacking in intent. They need to pick up at least two wickets in the power play to restore some of the belief. Fielding could also be pivotal and Mumbai need to take all their chances.  

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! Flight from Krunal, Faf was looking for it and he comes down the track, closes the face of the bat at last minute to fetch four at long-on. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Lasith Malinga has picked up 13 wickets in 14 IPL playoff/knockout matches at an economy rate of 6.97 before today.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 19/0 ( Faf du Plessis 12 , Shane Watson 7)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Well, already a bowling change. Slinga Malinga into the attack, replaces McLenaghan. The experienced campaigner is doing the right thing, targeting the off-stump, not providing room to the openers. A close run-out chance as Ishan picked up the ball from short cover area and aimed at the non-striker's end. Old man Watson was struggling for sure. Exciting finish to the over as Faf takes one more risky single, de Kock throws it at non-striker's end but there was no cover there. 5 runs came off the ball. 7 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Lasith Malinga has 30 wickets in the IPL against Chennai Super Kings — the most by any player against them.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 12/0 ( Faf du Plessis 6 , Shane Watson 6)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Alright then, Krunal from the other end. And he almost caught Faf on his follow through on the first ball itself. Good dive to his left but the ball beat him by inches. The new-ball bowlers have to be careful here with the full-length deliveries. Two of those have been driven through the covers already. Five came in the over

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! Fullish in length by Krunal, Watson spotted it earlier and thrashed it for a boundary through the covers. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 7/0 ( Faf du Plessis 5 , Shane Watson 2)

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    McClenaghan bowls the first over and straightaway we see some bounce. Mind you, CSK got off to a nervy start against DC in Qualifier 2 and there were many chances that went their way. Watson has been on and off this season and if these two get going, Mumbai bowlers will have a short day. These first three overs are very crucial. Faf starts off with a boundary and this will give him some confidence on this tricky pitch. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! Way too full by McLenaghan and Faf punishes him through the covers for a boundary. CSK start the chase with a boundary. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Teams making less than 150 runs batting first in IPL Final:

    143 - DC beat RCB by 6 runs, 2009

    148 - MI beat CSK by 23 runs, 2013

    129 - MI beat RPS by 1 run, 2017

    149 - MI v CSK, 2019* - ?

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Alright everyone, the last 20 overs in IPL 2019 begin as Chennai openers  - Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis - walk out to the middle. 150 is the target. Mumbai will fight for sure. The man who starts the fight for them is Mitchell McClenaghan

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    CSK will take 149 especially after the start MI got. Bravo finishes strongly after a great 19th over from Chahar. Pollard made 41 off 25, but Dhoni managed to keep everyone else quiet. This is the kind of total that allows CSK to play their routine game, so expect to see a sedate start from Watson and Faf. If they play out the powerplay irrespective of how many runs they score, CSK dressing room will feel confident of overhauling this total. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Kieron Pollard in IPL finals v CSK:

    27(10), 2010

    60(32)*, 2013

    36(18), 2015 

    41(25)*, 2019*

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    MI today:

    1-5 overs : 45/1 (RR - 9.00)

    6-10 overs : 25/1 (RR - 5.00)

    11-15 overs : 32/3 (RR - 6.40)

    16-20 overs : 47/3 (RR - 9.40)

    Full Scorecard
  • Gaurav Joshi, Freelance cricket writer

    IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    Mumbai will be extremely disappointed with a score of 149 . Apart from the 17th and 18th over, Mumbai simply haven't been able to accelerate like they have for most of the season. Remember Mumbai have hit the most sixes this season and CSK have restricted there boundaries tonight. This is pitch is not the ideal to blast away at the end. Mumbai have really stalled and CSK deserve a lot of credit for the way they have deviated from their standard patterns.   

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 149/8 ( Kieron Pollard 41 , Jasprit Bumrah 0)

    CSK need 150 to win IPL 2019! The final over had everything - drama, wicket and fours. Pollard walked off after standing almost at the wide line on off as Bravo came in to bowl. That led to few words being exchanged between umpires and Pollard. McClenaghan got run out trying to take a double and Pollard got two fours on last two balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! Brute power from Pollard. Width offered on last ball and that is slammed on off between the gap at deep cover and deep long off

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL Final MI vs CSK latest updates

    FOUR! Pollard gets a boundary. Well played and well directed. Between the deep long off and deep cover off Bravo

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Final MI vs CSK at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad: Chahar continues. It is leg spin v MSD, always an interesting contest. Dhoni was beaten on two occasions and then uses feet to collect a single. Four off the last ball ruins all the good work. Chennai need 71 runs in 48 balls

IPL 12 Final, MI vs CSK Today’s Match Preview: In the final of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) will play against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai had defeated MS Dhoni's Chennai in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday to make it to to the IPL 2019 final while Chennai defeated Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 on Friday to cruise to the finals. This would be MI's 5th appearance in an IPL final. Mumbai have lifted the trophy three times while they lost just once, in 2010.

In 2010 IPL final, MI lost to CSK but the men in blue defeated Chennai in 2013 and 2015 final. In 2017, Mumbai faced Rising Pune Supergiants in Hyderabad and won the last-ball nailbiter by 1 run.

The Super Kings have lifted the IPL title thrice (in 2010, 2011 and 2018), they also hold the records of most appearances in the IPL playoffs (9) and in the final (8).

Chennai would look to take revenge of earlier defeats in IPL finals but competing with Mumbai will not be a cakewalk as the side has ample of variety in batting as well as bowling.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players listShane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players listRohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaAlzarri JosephRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

Updated Date: May 12, 2019

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

