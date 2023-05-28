Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

IPL Final 2023: Heavy rain delays toss in Ahmedabad ahead of title clash between GT and CSK

The closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium was supposed to start at 6 pm IST, but that was delayed and eventually it started raining around 6.30 pm.

Heavy rain has delayed the start of IPL 2023 final. Sportzpics

The toss of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was delayed on Sunday due to rain in Ahmedabad.

IPL

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK, at Chepauk, stand in GT's way of second straight final

IPL

IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Form guide, head-to-head, live streaming and all you need to know

It started as a drizzle, but eventually the rain got heavier and as a result, the covers were brought on.

The forecast does not look pleasing for the rest of the evening, with a couple of thunderstorms predicted, according to Accuweather.

GT are aiming to secure their second consecutive IPL trophy in as many seasons. In their debut season in 2022, they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final in Ahmedabad to win their maiden title.

This is CSK’s 10th appearance in an IPL final, that is itself a record. CSK are aiming to win their fifth title, and should they do it, they would go level with Mumbai Indians (MI) for most IPL titles.

Updated Date: May 28, 2023 19:06:22 IST

