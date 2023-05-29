Now that the IPL 2023 final has been rescheduled for Monday, fans must be wondering what happens to the tickets. Do they need to buy new tickets or the same old tickets will be valid and if so will there be any conditions attached? IPL has cleared the air on the questions.

The tickets for the final will be valid on the reserve day Monday even the ones that have been torn. But the tickets must have all the important information intact. Those who’ve had their tickets torn must keep the pieces together and if the important details are available they will be allowed entry. Soft copies alone won’t suffice for entry.

Without these conditions fulfilled the spectators will be denied entry to the stadium.

Earlier on Sunday the summit clash between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans could not even start due to incessant rain and for the first time in the 16 years of IPL history, a final was rescheduled to a reserve day.

The final is set to start at 7:30 pm on Monday with toss at 7:00 pm.

However, if there is a repeat of what happened on Sunday, the table toppers Gujarat Titans will be declared winners, which will make the Hardik Panday-led side the first team to win a second consecutive title in its first two seasons.

IPL final: All scenarios if rain interrupts the reserve day

But, Chennai Super Kings perhaps have one more reason to not want this to happen in addition to the obvious wish for any team to at least get to fight before losing. This could be their skipper MS Dhoni’s last contest as there have been speculations of him calling it quits after this season.

And even Gujarat Titans would want to win the final rather than just being declared the winner due to some rules. Their captain Hardik Pandya is also looking for a full house on Monday to serve the home audience a hard-earned victory.

Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow. See you then! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 28, 2023

