IPL titles: 1

How did they fare in the previous season:

Gujarat Titans are in a league of their own, having won the Indian Premier League on debut — a feat that has never been achieved in the history of the tournament unless you’re taking Rajasthan Royals’ triumph in the inaugural edition into account.

And it wasn’t one of those seasons where the team struggled in the early phases or their entry into the playoffs was in doubt.

The Titans remained a force throughout the season, consistently finding themselves in the top two slots, storming into the final after winning Qualifier 1 and defeating the Royals comfortably in the final at their home venue of the Narendra Modi Stadium to complete a fairytale introduction to the cash-rich league.

Win percentage:

Gujarat won 10 out of 14 games in the league stage of the 2022 edition and would later defeat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 as well as in the final, finishing with 12 wins in 16 matches — or a success rate of 75%.

Highest run-getter: Hardik Pandya (487)



Skipper Hardik Pandya, who was acquired by the Titans after representing the Mumbai Indians for seven seasons, led from the front with the bat, scoring 487 runs across the season at an average and strike rate of 44.27 and 131.27 respectively. The all-rounder, who has since been appointed India skipper in the shortest format, scored four half-centuries across the season including an unbeaten 87 off 52 against RR during the league stage.

Highest wicket-taker: Mohammed Shami (20)

Veteran India seamer Mohammed Shami, who joined after three seasons with the Punjab Kings, finished as the leading wicket-taker in their debut season with 20 wickets at an average and economy of 24.40 and 8.0 respectively. Shami started off the season with a bang, collecting 3/25 in his team’s opening game against fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants that setup a five-wicket win for his side.

Highest individual score: Shubman Gill (96)



Opening batter Gill, who finished just four runs short of Pandya’s run-tally, finished with the highest score among the Gujarat Titans batters, smashing a 59-ball 96 against the Punjab Kings in a thrilling chase of 190 that went down to the last ball.

Highest team score: 199/5 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad



The 200-barrier had been breached numerous times during the course of the 2022 season, not by Gujarat though as they finished just one run short during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium, where the Titans chased down the 196-run target set by the ‘Orange Army’. Much like their match against Punjab, this chase too went down to the very last ball of the game.

Favourite opponent: Rajasthan Royals



Even we’re taking into account a very small sample size given the Titans have played just one season, they certainly have had an affinity for the Rajasthan Royals — against whom they had a 3-0 record last season — beating them by 37 runs during the league stage before pulling off consecutive seven-wicket wins in Qualifier 1 and in the final.

Purchases, retentions and squad

Players retained

Abhinav Sadarangani, Alzarri Joseph*, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller*, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade*, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad*, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal

Players purchased



Kane Williamson – ₹ 2 crore

Odean Smith – ₹ 50 lakh

KS Bharat – ₹ 1.2 crore

Shivam Mavi – ₹ 6 crore

Joshua Little – ₹ 4.4 crore

Mohit Sharma – ₹ 50 lakh

Full squad: Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Urvil Patel, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

