IPL enters Guinness World Records with largest cricket jersey, watch video

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ended on a high note on Sunday, 29 May as the tournament entered the Guinness World Records with the largest cricket jersey. The announcement regarding the same was made by former Team India coach Ravi Shastri at the opening ceremony of the all-important final between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The largest jersey contains the logos of all 10 teams that have been a part of the IPL 2022 tournament.

The official handle of the Indian Premier League shared its video on Twitter and wrote, “A to start #TATAIPL 2022 Final Proceedings. #GTvRR

“Presenting the ' At The ' - the Narendra Modi Stadium. @GCAMotera .”

It is to be noted that the jersey unveiled is the largest in the world and measures 66 x 44 meters. The jersey was numbered 15, signifying the 15th edition of the popular tournament.

Debutants Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League 2022 after they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan Royals opted to bat first and scored 130/9 with Jos Buttler being their top scorer with a rather subdued 39.

Gujarat captain Hardik Pandya (3/17) was spectacular with the ball and was good with the bat too as he scored 34 while forging a 63-run stand with Shubman Gill to help his team overcome their slow start. Opener Gill was unbeaten at 45, sealing the victory for the Gujarat Titans with a six when they had 11 balls to spare.

