IPL: Brian Lara appointed SRH head coach as 2016 champions part ways with Tom Moody

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was on Saturday named by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as their head coach.

This was after Tom Moody’s term as the head coach came to an end this year and was not renewed by the franchise following a poor 2022 season, in which the Sunrisers finished eighth on the table, just above Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at ninth and tenth respectively. The Kane Williamson-led side were particularly poor towards the business end of the group stage, losing four of their last five matches.

The franchise announced Lara’s appointment with a tweet on Saturday. “The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons,” the franchise wrote in the tweet.

🚨Announcement 🚨 The cricketing legend Brian Lara will be our head coach for the upcoming #IPL seasons. 🧡#OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/6dSV3y2XU2 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 3, 2022

SRH had also thanked former Australia all-rounder Moody for his services. Moody had first served as the head coach from 2013 to 2019, during which SRH won their only title to date and finisher runners-up in the 2018 edition. Moody had taken over from Trevor Bayliss, who coached during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but wasn’t able to rekindle the kind of magic that he had created during his first stint.

“As his term with us draws to an end, we would like thank Tom for his contributions to SRH. It has been a much cherished journey over the years, and we wish him the very best for future endeavours,” SRH wrote in a separate tweet.

As his term with us draws to an end, we would like thank Tom for his contributions to SRH. It has been a much cherished journey over the years, and we wish him the very best for future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/aGKmNuZmq8 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 3, 2022

Lara had been added to the SRH coaching staff as the batting coach and strategic advisor last December along with South African pace legend Dale Steyn, who joined as their fast bowling coach. The franchise had also secured the services of another legend in Muttiah Muralitharan, who was appointed as the spin bowling coach as well as a strategist.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.