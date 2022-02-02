IPL auction 2022: Sreesanth shares heartfelt post after his name features in final auction list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) fever is back again. It's not just cricket fans who are excited about the upcoming season, even cricketer S Sreesanth is overjoyed after seeing his name included in the final auction list.

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the IPL 2022 Player Auction will be conducted on 12 and 13 February in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. During the two-day mega auction, the right-arm pacer along with 589 other cricketers will be going under the hammer this year.

At the age of 39, Sreesanth is looking to get back into the league. The veteran right-arm seamer has kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh.

On seeing his name, Sreesanth took to his official Twitter handle and posted a heartfelt message. He thanked all his well-wishers and asked his fans to keep him in their prayers. Further in his post, he expressed that he would like to return to the iconic tournament.

“Love u all..can’t thank u all enough..lots of gratitude ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too..”om Nama Shivaya..” Sreesanth’s post read.

Check Sreesanth's tweet here:

https://twitter.com/sreesanth36/status/1488471199529111553?s=20&t=0brU2Mmd4wk1JNrO01YPUg

Last year, the fast bowler had registered himself for the IPL auction but could not make it to the final auction list.

In the year 2013, Sreesanth was banned for life for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing along with two other Rajasthan Royals (RR) co-players Ajjit Chadila and Ankeet Chavan but later that ban was reduced to a seven-year suspension on advice of Supreme Court of India. After coming back from suspension, he played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Kerala.

The other big names in the mega auction include Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, David Warner, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Marsh among others.

This year, IPL’s 15th edition will witness two new franchises namely Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad.