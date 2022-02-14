IPL Auction 2022, PBKS analysis: Punjab Kings build erstwhile RCB-style batting line-up

If the IPL 2022 were to be played on paper, Punjab Kings would perhaps win the season hands down. Infamous for botching up auctions, Punjab Kings, for a change, were street-smart with their picks and built a stunning core of players, including one of the most dangerous batting line-ups in the competition.

They key to Punjab's great auction was their willingness to go for valuable mid-range players rather than emptying their pockets on big names. Kagiso Rabada is arguably the only buy that was a little out of budget, but it sorted a major issue for them: death bowling.

The toast goes to the incredible batting line-up that has Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan with Odean Smith and under-19 star Raj Bawa as other options. With the kind of firepower on paper, the team is reminiscent of the RCB of old - ironical that they also have a very similar jersey to that of the RCB of the past - but Punjab backed that up with a good group of bowlers.

They sealed their first-choice wrist spinner spot with the purchase of Rahul Chahar and bought back the underrated Harpreet Brar as the second spinner. Around Rabada and Arshdeep, who was retained, PBKS also built a decent Indian group of quicks including Sandeep Sharma and Ishan Porel.

Punjab Kings squad:

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (o)

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow (o), Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh

Spinners: Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Fast bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada (o), Ishan Porel, Sandeep Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis (o)

Spin-bowling all-rounders: Liam Livingstone (o), Odean Smith (o), Writtick Chaterjee, Ansh Patel, Atharva Taide

Fast-bowling all-rounders: Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Benny Howell (o)

Strong area

The batting is incredibly strong on paper and has a good mix of accumulators and power hitters. While the top four of Bairstow, Dhawan, Mayank and Livingstone was sealed early, Punjab went about finding good backup players for each of those names and succeeded in it.

The focus on mid-range players with good impact helped them nail down the right players without shelling out too much. The likes of Benny Howell and Nathan Ellis are budget overseas picks that helped them finish the auction with a good group of backup players too.

They also have a flexible middle-order with Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa and Odean Smith capable of swinging for the hills and taking down pace in the death overs.

Area of concern

The one area of concern for Punjab Kings is the lack of a middle-order left-hander from India who walks into the XI. At this point, that name appears to be Raj Bawa, but he is inexperienced and the No.5 role in a league of the quality of the IPL is difficult to nail down for a teenager.

While Bhanuka Rajapaksa was likely bought with the aim of adding that left-handed middle-order hitter, they missed a better pick in Charith Asalanka.

Best buy: Jonny Bairstow for 6.75 crores

Worst buy: None

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.