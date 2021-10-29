IPL Auction 2022: Old teams can retain four players, Lucknow, Ahmedabad may get three picks, say reports

The next season of the Indian Premier League is set to have 10 teams with additions of two sides as CVC Capital Partners and RPSG Group won the bids for Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises respectively.

A mega auction will take place ahead of IPL 2022 where most of the players will be up for grabs. However, the eight existing IPL franchises will be allowed to retain a maximum of four players, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The two new teams will also be allowed to acquire three players from the rest of the player pool. The IPL 2022 auction will however not have right-to-match cards (RTM), which were used in the previous big auction in 2018.

It was also reported that the purse for each team could be raised to Rs 90 crore as compared to Rs 85 crore in the 2021 auction.

The eight existing teams will have an option to retain three Indians and one overseas player or two Indians and two overseas cricketers. The two new teams can choose two Indian players and one overseas cricketer.

According to a report in Sportstar, the two new teams have asked the BCCI for permission to pick four players ahead of the auction.

The BCCI is yet to officially communicate the rules for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. The date for the event is also not out, however, reports suggest it could take place in January 2022.