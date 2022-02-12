IPL Auction 2022: Most expensive buys in mega auction so far; Shreyas Iyer first to break 10-crore mark

The 2022 IPL mega auction began with 10 players with a base price of Rs 2 crore going under the hammer.

The marquee set sparked a bidding war in the auction hall. Some bid handsomely to spell homecoming for certain players, while others tried to spruce up their squad strength with interesting inclusions. However, the only common factor was, it was quite an expensive affair.

Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive buys from the IPL Mega Auction 2022:

1. Shreyas Iyer - Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, possibly with the far sight of a captain for the team this season.

2. Harshal Patel - Harshal Patel was bought back by Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for Rs 10.75 crore.

3. Wanindu Hasaranga - Washington Sundar was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore against a sum of Rs 10.75 crore.

4. Kasigo Rabada - Rabada was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore.

5. Jason Holder - Jason Holder was bought by Rs 8.75 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

6. Washington Sundar - Washington Sundar was the first buy by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs8.75 crore

7. Shimron Hetmyer - Shimron Hetmyer was bought for Rs 8.50 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

8. Shikhar Dhawan - Shikhar Dhawan was bagged by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore and was the first to go under the hammer at this auction.

9. Krunal Pandya - Krunal Pandya was picked up for Rs 8.25 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

10. Nitish Rana - Nitish Rana was scooped up by Kolkata Knight Riders again for Rs 8 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.