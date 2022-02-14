IPL auction 2022: Most expensive buy for each team

The IPL 2022 auction were buzzing. There was high voltage action as 204 players were sold and over 5.5 crores were spent on buying these players. 10 teams battled it out to get the best talent on board as they tried to build the teams from almost scratch.

Uncapped players, fast bowlers and all-rounders were in demand while there were some big names such as Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan, Suresh Raina who went unsold. A total of 108 players became crorepatis which included some of the young domestic stars as well. A total of 11 players fetched 10 crores or more. Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player at the auction and second-most expensive of all time as he was bought by Mumbai Indians for 15.25 crore. While Deepak Chahar hit jackpot as he was bought by Chennai Super Kings for 14 crores.

As we delve into numbers post auction we take a look at most expensive buys of each franchise.

Mumbai Indians - Ishan Kishan - 15.25 crore

Delhi Capitals - Shardul Thakur - 10.75 crore

Punjab Kings - Liam Livingstone - 11.5 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - Shreyas Iyer - 12.25 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Harshal Patel - 10.75 crore and Wanindu Hasaranga - 10.75 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Nicholas Pooran - 10.75 crore

Chennai Super Kings - Deepak Chahar - 14 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Prasidh Krishna - 10 crore

Gujarat Titans - Lockie Ferguson - 10 crore

Lucknow Super Giants - Avesh Khan - 10 crore