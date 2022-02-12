Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Auction 2022: Mohammed Shami, and other players acquired by Gujarat Titans

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 12th, 2022
  • 15:20:24 IST

Gujarat Titans (GT) are one of the two franchises in the Indian Premier League from the upcoming season onwards.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise was acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a whopping Rs 56, 25 crores. Lucknow Super Giants is the other team that completes a total of 10 teams in the IPL.

File image of Mohammed Shami. AP

Among their three draft picks were Hardik Pandya, who will lead Gujarat, along with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

Gujarat will be looking to make some impressive buys at the IPL auction 2022 in Bengaluru.

Here's a list of players bought by Gujarat so far:

Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore)

 

