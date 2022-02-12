Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan likely to hit jackpot as excitement builds up

IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan likely to hit jackpot as excitement builds up

11:23 (IST)

List of players in 1.5 crore bracket

There are 20 players who have placed themselves in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket. It inclides the likes of Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Jason Holder. 

Here's the full list

1 Shimron Hetmyer
2 Jason Holder
3 Washington Sundar
4 Jonny Bairstow
5 Nicholas Pooran
6 Amit Mishra
7 Aaron Finch
8 Dawid Malan
9 Eoin Morgan
10 James Neesham
11 Ishant Sharma
12 Alex Hales
13 Chris Lynn
14 Glenn Phillips
15 Adam Milne
16 Usman Khawaja
17 Lewis Gregory
18 Kane Richardson
19 Tim Southee
20 Colin Munro

11:17 (IST)

List of players in 2 crore bracket

The highest reserve price is Rs 2 crore and 48 players have placed themselves in the highest bracket. Top players like R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Shakib Al Hasan, Steve Smith, Quinton de Kock have placed themselves in the 2 crore bracket.

Here's the full list of players in the Rs 2 crore bracket

1 R Ashwin
2 Trent Boult
3 Pat Cummins
4 Quinton de Kock
5 Shikhar Dhawan
6 Faf du Plessis
7 Shreyas Iyer
8 Kagiso Rabada
9 Mohammad Shami
10 David Warner
11 Devdutt Padikkal
12 Suresh Raina
13 Jason Roy
14 Steve Smith
15 Robin Uthappa
16 Shakib Al Hasan
17 Dwayne Bravo
18 Mitchell Marsh
19 Krunal Pandya
20 Harshal Patel
21 Dinesh Karthik
22 Ishan Kishan
23 Ambati Rayudu
24 Matthew Wade
25 Deepak Chahar
26 Lockie Ferguson
27 Josh Hazlewood
28 Bhuvneshwar Kumar
29 Mustafizur Rahman
30 Shardul Thakur
31 Mark Wood
32 Umesh Yadav
33 Yuzvendra Chahal
34 Adil Rashid
35 Imran Tahir
36 Mujeeb Zadran
37 Adam Zampa
38 Chris Jordan
39 Nathan Coulter-Nile
40 Evin Lewis
41 Jofra Archer
42 James Vince
43 Marchant de Lange
44 Saqib Mahmood
45 Ashton Agar
46 David Willey
47 Craig Overton
48 Sam Billings

11:11 (IST)

We are getting closer!

11:10 (IST)

The auctions always bring excitement. From Yuvraj Singh to Jaydev Unadkat, over the years some of the Indian players have received big fat paycheques. We take a look at the most expensive Indian buys at the auctions in the history of the IPL: Click here to view the full list.

11:01 (IST)

Going to be nerves, anxiety and excitement!

11:00 (IST)

With IPL auction, there is always a nostalgia factor attached. Over the years we've seen teams shell out enormous amounts of money to sign players like Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes. Some predictable and some out of the blue. There is a chance that the banks will be broken and records created.

Before the madness starts, we take a look at the top 10 most expensive foreign buys in the history of IPL auctions: Click here to view the full list.

10:53 (IST)

smileycheeky

10:40 (IST)

Deepak Hooda upgrades his base price; 10 new players added to the list

Ahead of the auction, Deepak Hooda, who made his India debut against West Indies in the ODI series, upgraded his base price to 75 lakhs, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo. He was in the 40 lakh bracket earlier. Also, 10 uncapped players have been added to the list which makes it 600 players registered for the auction.

The 10 new players: Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Hardik Tamore, Mihir Hirwani, , Agnivesh Ayachi, , Nitish Kumar Reddy, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil

10:23 (IST)

Ahead of the IPL auction, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has asked for a radical change. He feels that the income of uncapped players at the mega auction event must be capped at Rs 1 crore.

"Far too many get carried away and lose focus and are out of the game or seek the mirage of greener-looking pastures. The fair thing would be to put a limit of say R1 crore for uncapped players so that they know that to go further and earn more they have a lot of hard work ahead," Gavaskar wrote in his column in Mid-day. 

Click here to read the full report

 

10:12 (IST)

Punjab Kings co-owner Priety Zinta will miss the auctions!

Load More

Highlights

title-img

IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: All 10 IPL sides, including the two new franchises, will be building their squad from the scratch. A lot of wanted players are part of the auction pool and all of these should make for a blockbuster mega auction. Follow our blog for all the live updates and breaking news...

Preview: The 2022 IPL mega auction is here and it promises to be bigger and bolder than any previous auction. 2018 is when the last time a mega auction was held but only eight teams participated back then. This time, 10 teams will be part of the mega auction which will see a total of 590 players go under the hammer on 12 and 13 February in Bengaluru.

It will be the fourth mega auction in the history of IPL. The previous three were held in 2011, 2014 and 2018 respectively. Ahead of a mega auction, teams have to release most of their players. This time the eight franchises from last season were only allowed to retain four players each.

IPL Mega Auction 2022, List of Players Live Updates

IPL Mega Auction 2022, List of Players Live Updates

The two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad were then allowed to make three draft picks. An IPL team is allowed to have a maximum of 25 and a minimum of 18 players in its squad. All the teams will have to pick their remaining squad players in the 2022 mega auction, which should make for a thrilling two-day event.

A total of 1,214 players had originally signed up for the auction but the list was trimmed down to 590. 228 players in the auction pool are capped, 355 are uncapped while seven come from associate nations. In total, India is being represented by 370 players at the auction.

The 590 players have been divided into eight base price bands which are: Rs 2 crore, Rs 1.5 crore, Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.

A total of 48 players are part of the highest base price of Rs 2 crore, including Indian stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and overseas players such as David Warner, Ben Stokes, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada and Shakib Al Hasan, etc. A total of 20 players are placed in the Rs 1.5 crore bracket and 33 are part of the Rs 1 crore bracket.

Among the players who are expected to break auction records are Shreyas Iyer who is a solid middle-order batter and is also seen as potential captaincy material. Ishan Kishan with his wicket-keeping and flamboyant batting skills could also fetch a lot of money in the auction. Shardul Thakur is another Indian name who could land a big deal considering he is now a proven all-rounder in the international arena.

Among the overseas players, David Warner, Quinto de Kock and Kagiso Rabada are the usual suspects. West Indies player Jason Holder is also expected to spark a bidding war at the auction.

Click here to follow the comprehensive IPL auction 2022 coverage

IPL 2022 player mega auction: From purse to base prices, here's everything you need to know

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 12, 2022 11:28:56 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL auction 2022: From Ajinkya Rahane to David Miller, cricketers in Rs 1 crore bracket
First Cricket News

IPL auction 2022: From Ajinkya Rahane to David Miller, cricketers in Rs 1 crore bracket

IPL auction 2022: There are some big names like Ajinkya rahane, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Nabi and Liam Livingstone who have placed themselves in the Rs 1 crore bracket. Here's a full list of players with the reserve price of Rs 1 crore.

IPL Auction 2022: From Quinton de Kock to Jonny Bairstow, overseas batters who could go big
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022: From Quinton de Kock to Jonny Bairstow, overseas batters who could go big

With the mega event getting closer, let’s take a look at five overseas batters who could go for big money at the IPL 2022 auction.

IPL 2022: New Ahmedabad franchise announces Gujarat Titans as their team name
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: New Ahmedabad franchise announces Gujarat Titans as their team name

Earlier, Ahmedabad had revealed their three picks before the mega auction. Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) were the three draft picks of the franchise.