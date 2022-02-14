IPL auction 2022: Ishan Kishan to Deepak Chahar, 10 most expensive Indian buys

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, which concluded on Sunday, 13 February at Bengaluru, saw around Rs 551.70 crore spent over the two-day event by 10 IPL franchises in buying a total of 204 players. The auction witnessed a number of Indian cricketers being picked up by the franchises who splashed millions to secure home-grown talent.

The most expensive player was wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan who was bought back by Mumbai Indians at a staggering Rs 15.25 crore. The 23-year-old leads the 10 crore club and his team secured his services after not buying a single player from the first 40 players that were auctioned on Saturday. Kishan became the second most-expensive Indian player to in IPL auction after Yuvraj Singh, who was roped in by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping Rs 16 crore in 2015.

The next costliest Indian player to be sold at the IPL 2022 mega auction was Deepak Chahar, who returned to his previous team. Chennai Supper Kings secured the cricketer’s services for Rs 14 crore, making him the most expensive fast-bowler at an IPL auction.

Right-handed batter Shreyas Iyer went to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore after a fervent bidding war between a number of teams.

An intense bidding war was also seen between IPL teams for Shardul Thakur which began at his base price of Rs 2 crore. The former Chennai Super Kings player was bagged by Delhi Capitals for 10.75 crore after a two-way battle between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Thakur is Delhi Capital’s most expensive buy at the IPL 2022 auction.

Bowler Harshal Patel was bought back by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore. The cricketer with a base price of Rs 2 crore witnessed fervent bidding from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Next up in the Indian 10 crore club was Prasidh Krishna who was locked in at Rs 10 crore by Rajasthan Royals. Krishna escalated quickly from his base price of Rs 1 crore and attracted the interest of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Lions.

Pacer Avesh Khan also invited a Rs 10 crore bid and was sold to Lucknow Super Giants. Khan became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the history of IPL. The pacer got bids from Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and even Mumbai Indians before he was secured by the Lucknow team.

Haryana all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan were also bought for Rs 9 crore each by Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings respectively on the first day of the IPL 2022 auction. 26-year-old Shahrukh Khan is also one of the most expensive uncapped players at an IPL auction. Tewatia on the other hand, was sold for more than 20 times his base price of Rs 40 lakh.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was the tenth most expensive Indian player at the IPL auction 2022 and was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore after witnessing opening bids from Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Below is the full list:

Ishan Kishan - 15.25 crore - MI

Deepak Chahar - 14 crore - CSK

Shreyas Iyer - 12.25 crore - KKR

Harshal Patel - 10.75 crore - RCB

Shardul Thakur - 10.75 crore - DC

Prasidh Krishna - 10 crore - RR

Shahrukh Khan - 9 crore - PBKS

Rahul Tewatia - 9 crore - Gujarat Titans

Shikhar Dhawan - 8.25 crore - PBKS