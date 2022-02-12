Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Auction 2022: IPL Auction 2022: From Shreyas Iyer to Pat Cummins, full list of players bought by KKR

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 12th, 2022
  • 13:45:11 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be one of the teams hoping for an overhaul at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Skipper Eoin Morgan led them to the final last season where they lost to CSK, but KKR later released the England batter.

KKR retained West Indians Sunil Narine and Andre Russel, along with Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.

File image of Pat Cummins. Sportzpics

KKR have won the IPL twice, in 2012 and 2014, and will be hunting for a third title in IPL 2022. This time, that's going to get even tougher with the introduction of Lucknow and Gujarat.

Let's take a look at players signed by KKR so far:

Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.25 cre)

Pat Cummins (Rs 7.25 crore)

Andre Russell (Retained; Rs 12 crore)

Varun Chakravarthy (Retained; Rs 8 crore)

Venkatesh Iyer (Retained; Rs 8 crore)

Sunil Narine (Retained; Rs 6 crore)

Nitish Rana (Rs 8 crore)

Tags:

