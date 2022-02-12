Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2022: Full list of sold and unsold players at mega auction so far

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 12th, 2022
  • 13:45:44 IST

The IPL 2022 mega auction got underway today, 12 February, in Bengaluru with all 10 franchises engaging in a bidding war to build their respective squads.

The bidding began with Shikhar Dhawan who was bought for Rs 8.25 crore by Punjab Kings. The most expensive player to emerge so far has been Shreyas Iyer who was bought for Rs 12.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shreyas Iyer was bought for Rs 12.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Here's a full list of players sold so far in the auction:

  1. Shikhar Dhawan: Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore
  2. Ravichandran Ashwin: Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore
  3. Pat Cummins: Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore
  4. Trent Boult: Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore
  5. Kagiso Rabada: Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore
  6. Shreyas Iyer: Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore
  7. Faf du Plessis: Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore
  8. Mohammed Shami: Sold to Gujarat Titans Rs 6.25 crore
  9. Quinton de Kock: Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore
  10. David Warner: Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore
  11. Manish Pandey: Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore
  12. Shimron Hetmyer: Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore
  13. Robin Uthappa: Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore
  14. Jason Roy: Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore
  15. Devdutt Padikkal: Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore
  16. Dwayne Bravo: Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore

Here's a list of players who went unsold in the auction so far:

  1. David Miller
  2. Suresh Raina
  3. Steve Smith

The auction is still in process and we will keep updating this copy.

Click here to follow the IPL auction LIVE

Updated Date: February 12, 2022 13:45:44 IST

