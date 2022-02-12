IPL Auction 2022: Full list of sold and unsold players at mega auction so far

The IPL 2022 mega auction got underway today, 12 February, in Bengaluru with all 10 franchises engaging in a bidding war to build their respective squads.
The bidding began with Shikhar Dhawan who was bought for Rs 8.25 crore by Punjab Kings. The most expensive player to emerge so far has been Shreyas Iyer who was bought for Rs 12.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.
Here's a full list of players sold so far in the auction:
Here's a list of players who went unsold in the auction so far:
The auction is still in process and we will keep updating this copy.
Let's take a look at players signed by KKR so far.
Here are top players who are not part of IPL 2022 player auction.
Earlier, Ahmedabad had revealed their three picks before the mega auction. Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) were the three draft picks of the franchise.