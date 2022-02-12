IPL Auction 2022: Full list of sold and unsold players at mega auction so far

The IPL 2022 mega auction got underway today, 12 February, in Bengaluru with all 10 franchises engaging in a bidding war to build their respective squads.

The bidding began with Shikhar Dhawan who was bought for Rs 8.25 crore by Punjab Kings. The most expensive player to emerge so far has been Shreyas Iyer who was bought for Rs 12.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here's a full list of players sold so far in the auction:

Shikhar Dhawan: Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore Ravichandran Ashwin: Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore Pat Cummins: Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore Trent Boult: Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore Kagiso Rabada: Sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore Shreyas Iyer: Sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore Faf du Plessis: Sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore Mohammed Shami: Sold to Gujarat Titans Rs 6.25 crore Quinton de Kock: Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore David Warner: Sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore Manish Pandey: Sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.6 crore Shimron Hetmyer: Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore Robin Uthappa: Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore Jason Roy: Sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore Devdutt Padikkal: Sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore Dwayne Bravo: Sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore

Here's a list of players who went unsold in the auction so far:

David Miller Suresh Raina Steve Smith

The auction is still in process and we will keep updating this copy.

Click here to follow the IPL auction LIVE

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.