IPL Auction 2022: From Yash Dhull to Khaleel Ahmed, full list of players bought by DC

The build-up towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing with the mega auction taking place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.
Delhi Capitals have been consistently featuring in the playoffs over the last couple of seasons, having reached the final in 2020 when they lost to Mumbai Indians, and this time they will look to go that extra mile and potentially win the title.
DC retained skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje but released one of their major players, former skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose season was curtailed in 2021 due to a shoulder injury.
Here's a look at players acquired by DC:
David Warner – Rs 6.25 Crore
Mitchell Marsh – Rs 6.50 Crore
Shardul Thakur – Rs 10.75 Crore
Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 2 Crore
Kuldeep Yadav – Rs 2 Crore
Ashwin Hebbar – Rs 20 Lakh
Sarfaraz Khan – Rs 20 Lakh
Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Rs 1.1 Crore
KS Bharat – Rs 2 Crore
Mandeep Singh — Rs 1.1 Crore
Khaleel Ahmed – Rs 5.25 Crore
Chetan Sakariya – Rs 4.2 Crore
Lalit Yadav – Rs 65 Lakh
Ripal Patel – Rs 20 Lakh
Yash Dhull – Rs 50 Lakh
Rovman Powell – Rs 2.80 Crore
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
IPL Auction 2022 Date: Live Streaming, Live Telecast of IPL Auction 2022 Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online.
Here's a list of players bought by Gujarat so far.
Here's a list of 10 lesser-known players who were top performers during India's 2021/22 domestic season and can be in demand in upcoming IPL 2022 auctions.