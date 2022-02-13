Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2022: From Yash Dhull to Khaleel Ahmed, full list of players bought by DC

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2022
  • 16:08:12 IST

The build-up towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing with the mega auction taking place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

Delhi Capitals have been consistently featuring in the playoffs over the last couple of seasons, having reached the final in 2020 when they lost to Mumbai Indians, and this time they will look to go that extra mile and potentially win the title.

File image of Khaleel Ahmed. Sportzpics

DC retained skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje but released one of their major players, former skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose season was curtailed in 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

Here's a look at players acquired by DC:

David Warner – Rs 6.25 Crore

Mitchell Marsh – Rs 6.50 Crore

Shardul Thakur – Rs 10.75 Crore

Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 2 Crore

Kuldeep Yadav – Rs 2 Crore

Ashwin Hebbar – Rs 20 Lakh

Sarfaraz Khan – Rs 20 Lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Rs 1.1 Crore

KS Bharat – Rs 2 Crore

Mandeep Singh — Rs 1.1 Crore

Khaleel Ahmed – Rs 5.25 Crore

Chetan Sakariya – Rs 4.2 Crore

Lalit Yadav – Rs 65 Lakh

Ripal Patel – Rs 20 Lakh

Yash Dhull – Rs 50 Lakh

Rovman Powell – Rs 2.80 Crore

 

 

