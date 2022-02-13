IPL Auction 2022: From Warner to Shardul, full list of players bought by DC and final squad

Delhi Capitals have been consistently featuring in the playoffs over the last couple of seasons, having reached the final in 2020 when they lost to Mumbai Indians, and this time they will look to go that extra mile and potentially win the title.

DC retained skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje but released one of their major players, former skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose season was curtailed in 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

Here's a look at players acquired by DC:

David Warner – Rs 6.25 Crore

Mitchell Marsh – Rs 6.50 Crore

Shardul Thakur – Rs 10.75 Crore

Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 2 Crore

Kuldeep Yadav – Rs 2 Crore

Ashwin Hebbar – Rs 20 Lakh

Sarfaraz Khan – Rs 20 Lakh

Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Rs 1.1 Crore

KS Bharat – Rs 2 Crore

Mandeep Singh — Rs 1.1 Crore

Khaleel Ahmed – Rs 5.25 Crore

Chetan Sakariya – Rs 4.2 Crore

Lalit Yadav – Rs 65 Lakh

Ripal Patel – Rs 20 Lakh

Yash Dhull – Rs 50 Lakh

Rovman Powell – Rs 2.8 Crore

Pravin Dubey – Rs 50 Lakh

Lungi Ngidi – Rs 50 Lakh

Tim Seifert – Rs 50 Lakh

Vicky Ostwal – Rs 20 Lakh

DC full squad: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, , Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.