IPL Auction 2022: From Warner to Shardul, full list of players bought by DC and final squad

Delhi Capitals have been consistently featuring in the playoffs over the last couple of seasons, having reached the final in 2020 when they lost to Mumbai Indians, and this time they will look to go that extra mile and potentially win the title.
DC retained skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje but released one of their major players, former skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose season was curtailed in 2021 due to a shoulder injury.
Here's a look at players acquired by DC:
David Warner – Rs 6.25 Crore
Mitchell Marsh – Rs 6.50 Crore
Shardul Thakur – Rs 10.75 Crore
Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 2 Crore
Kuldeep Yadav – Rs 2 Crore
Ashwin Hebbar – Rs 20 Lakh
Sarfaraz Khan – Rs 20 Lakh
Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Rs 1.1 Crore
KS Bharat – Rs 2 Crore
Mandeep Singh — Rs 1.1 Crore
Khaleel Ahmed – Rs 5.25 Crore
Chetan Sakariya – Rs 4.2 Crore
Lalit Yadav – Rs 65 Lakh
Ripal Patel – Rs 20 Lakh
Yash Dhull – Rs 50 Lakh
Rovman Powell – Rs 2.8 Crore
Pravin Dubey – Rs 50 Lakh
Lungi Ngidi – Rs 50 Lakh
Tim Seifert – Rs 50 Lakh
Vicky Ostwal – Rs 20 Lakh
DC full squad: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Mitchell Marsh, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, , Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Here's a list of players bought by Gujarat Titans.
Here's a list of 10 lesser-known players who were top performers during India's 2021/22 domestic season and can be in demand in upcoming IPL 2022 auctions.
Follow the latest updates and breaking news from the Day 2 of IPL Auction 2022 on our blog here.