IPL Auction 2022: From Vijay Shankar to Jayant Yadav, full list of players bought by Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans (GT) are one of the two franchises in the Indian Premier League from the upcoming season onwards.
The Ahmedabad-based franchise was acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a whopping Rs 56, 25 crores. Lucknow Super Giants is the other team that completes a total of 10 teams in the IPL.
Among their three draft picks were Hardik Pandya, who will lead Gujarat, along with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.
Gujarat will be looking to make some impressive buys at the IPL auction 2022 in Bengaluru.
Here's a list of players bought by Gujarat so far:
Mohammed Shami – Rs. 6.25 Crore
Jason Roy – Rs 2 Crore
Lockie Ferguson – Rs 10 Crore
Abhinav Sadarangani – Rs 2.60 Crore
Rahul Tewatia – Rs 9 Crore
Noor Ahmad – Rs 30 Lakh
R Sai Kishore – Rs 3 Crore
Dominic Drakes – Rs 1.1 Crore
Jayant Yadav — Rs 1.7 Crore
Vijay Shankar – Rs 1.4 Crore
Darshan Nalkande – Rs 20 Lakh
Yash Dayal– Rs 3.20 Crore
