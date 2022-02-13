Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Auction 2022: From Vijay Shankar to Jayant Yadav, full list of players bought by Gujarat Titans

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2022
  • 15:46:11 IST

Gujarat Titans (GT) are one of the two franchises in the Indian Premier League from the upcoming season onwards.

IPL Auction Day 2 Live

The Ahmedabad-based franchise was acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a whopping Rs 56, 25 crores. Lucknow Super Giants is the other team that completes a total of 10 teams in the IPL.

Mohammed Shami took 58 IPL wickets in last three seasons. Image: Sportzpics

File image of Mohammed Shami. Image: Sportzpics

Among their three draft picks were Hardik Pandya, who will lead Gujarat, along with Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

Gujarat will be looking to make some impressive buys at the IPL auction 2022 in Bengaluru.

Here's a list of players bought by Gujarat so far:

Mohammed Shami – Rs. 6.25 Crore

Jason Roy – Rs 2 Crore

Lockie Ferguson – Rs 10 Crore

Abhinav Sadarangani – Rs 2.60 Crore

Rahul Tewatia – Rs 9 Crore

Noor Ahmad – Rs 30 Lakh

R Sai Kishore – Rs 3 Crore

Dominic Drakes – Rs 1.1 Crore

Jayant Yadav — Rs 1.7 Crore

Vijay Shankar – Rs 1.4 Crore

Darshan Nalkande – Rs 20 Lakh

Yash Dayal– Rs 3.20 Crore

 

Updated Date: February 13, 2022 15:46:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL Auction 2022: Full list of sold and unsold players at mega auction so far
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022: Full list of sold and unsold players at mega auction so far

Here's a comprehensive list of players sold and unsold in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

IPL auction 2022: Sreesanth shares heartfelt post after his name features in final auction list
First Cricket News

IPL auction 2022: Sreesanth shares heartfelt post after his name features in final auction list

The right-arm pacer along with 589 other cricketers will be going under the hammer this year.

IPL Auction 2022: From Ajinkya Rahane to Rinku Singh, full list of players bought by KKR
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022: From Ajinkya Rahane to Rinku Singh, full list of players bought by KKR

Let's take a look at players signed by KKR so far.