IPL Auction 2022: From Shreyas to Cummins, full list of players bought by KKR and final squad

KKR retained West Indians Sunil Narine and Andre Russel, along with Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.KKR have won the IPL twice, in 2012 and 2014, and will be hunting for a third title in IPL 2022. This time, that's going to get even tougher with the introduction of Lucknow and Gujarat.
Shreyas Iyer became KKR's costliest buy at the IPL 2022 Auction, going for a whopping 12.25 crore, while the Kolkata franchise also welcomed back Pat Cummins, buying the Australian for Rs 7.25 crore.
Let's take a look at players signed by KKR:
Pat Cummins – Rs 7.25 Crore
Shreyas Iyer – Rs 12.25 Crore
Nitish Rana – Rs 8 Crore
Shivam Mavi – Rs 7.25 Crore
Sheldon Jackson – Rs 60 Lakhs
Ajinkya Rahane – Rs 1 Crore
Rinku Singh – Rs 55 Lakh
Anukul Roy – Rs 20 Lakh
Rasikh Dhar – Rs 20 Lakh
Baba Indrajith – Rs 20 Lakh
Chamika Karunaratne – Rs 50 Lakh
Abhijeet Tomar – Rs 40 Lakh
Pratham Singh – Rs 20 Lakh
Ashok Sharma – Rs 55 Lakh
Sam Billings – Rs 2 Crore
Alex Hales – Rs 1.5 Crore
Tim Southee – Rs 1.5 Crore
Ramesh Kumar – Rs 20 Lakh
Mohammad Nabi – Rs 1 Crore
Umesh Yadav – Rs 2 Crore
Aman Khan – Rs 20 Lakh
KKR full squad:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma.
