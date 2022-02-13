IPL Auction 2022: From Shreyas to Cummins, full list of players bought by KKR and final squad

KKR retained West Indians Sunil Narine and Andre Russel, along with Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.KKR have won the IPL twice, in 2012 and 2014, and will be hunting for a third title in IPL 2022. This time, that's going to get even tougher with the introduction of Lucknow and Gujarat.

Shreyas Iyer became KKR's costliest buy at the IPL 2022 Auction, going for a whopping 12.25 crore, while the Kolkata franchise also welcomed back Pat Cummins, buying the Australian for Rs 7.25 crore.

Let's take a look at players signed by KKR:

Pat Cummins – Rs 7.25 Crore

Shreyas Iyer – Rs 12.25 Crore

Nitish Rana – Rs 8 Crore

Shivam Mavi – Rs 7.25 Crore

Sheldon Jackson – Rs 60 Lakhs

Ajinkya Rahane – Rs 1 Crore

Rinku Singh – Rs 55 Lakh

Anukul Roy – Rs 20 Lakh

Rasikh Dhar – Rs 20 Lakh

Baba Indrajith – Rs 20 Lakh

Chamika Karunaratne – Rs 50 Lakh

Abhijeet Tomar – Rs 40 Lakh

Pratham Singh – Rs 20 Lakh

Ashok Sharma – Rs 55 Lakh

Sam Billings – Rs 2 Crore

Alex Hales – Rs 1.5 Crore

Tim Southee – Rs 1.5 Crore

Ramesh Kumar – Rs 20 Lakh

Mohammad Nabi – Rs 1 Crore

Umesh Yadav – Rs 2 Crore

Aman Khan – Rs 20 Lakh

KKR full squad:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma.