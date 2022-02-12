IPL Auction 2022: From Shikhar Dhawan to Kagiso Rabada, full list of players bought by PBKS

Despite having a side with a lot of potential, Punjab Kings have been unfortunate to miss out on the IPL playoffs on several occassions.

Their best was a runners-up finish in 2014 when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final, but have failed to reach the playoffs ever since.

KL Rahul captained Punjab in 2020 and 2021 seasons, taking over from R Ashwin, but Punjab finished sixth on both the occasions.

Punjab retained only two players in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, as Rahul parted ways with the franchise.

Rahul, though, was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2022 auction that is taking place in Bengaluru.

Here's a look at Punjab Kings' purchased players:

Mayank Agarwal (Retained; Rs 14 crore), Arshdeep Singh (uncapped) (Retained; Rs 4 crore), Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore)