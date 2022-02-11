IPL Auction 2022: From Shikhar Dhawan to Ishan Kishan, Indian batters who could spark bidding war

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will see some of the biggest names in the Indian batting line up go under the hammer.

While the eight franchises from the last season were allowed to retain just four players each ahead of the auction, slated for 12 and 13 February, the two new entrants — Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans — were asked to pick three draft picks, respectively.

As a result, a plethora of top batters, both Indian and overseas, found themselves on the auction list. As many as 590 players, including 370 Indian players and 220 foreign players, are on the auction list.

We take a look at five Indian batters for whom IPL franchises could end up breaking the bank in the mega auction:

Shikhar Dhawan (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Senior Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is assured of attracting big bids in the auction given his proven record in the IPL where he has been one of the most consistent performers over the years.

He is the second-highest run-getter in the league with 5784 runs, only behind Virat Kohli (6283). Dhawan was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 for Rs 5.2 crore by the use of the Right to Match card. He made 497 runs for them in that season but was traded off to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

In 49 matches for Delhi Capitals in the last three seasons, he has scored 1726 runs. His hunger for runs will surely spark a bidding war in the auction.

Ishan Kishan (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

The rules of the mega auction only allowing the teams to pick a few stars forced Ishan Kishan into the auction list. The left-hand batter, who could also keep wickets, is guaranteed of garnering a lot of attention in the mega auction purely on the basis of his destructive batting style. Kishan's ability to bat at the top of the order or in the middle, makes him all the more valuable.

Mumbai Indian bought Kishan for Rs 6.2 crore in the 2018 auction and in the four seasons with the franchise, he has scored 1133 runs from 45 IPL matches.

Shreyas Iyer (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Aakash Chopra was heard saying on Twitter that Royal Challengers Bangalore could dish out Rs 20 crore for the services of Shreyas Iyer in the auction. While that may not happen, Iyer looks destined to fetch a mega deal as he has been an India regular for a while now. He also recently became the first Indian to hit a hundred and a fifty in his Test debut.

Iyer can also be a skipper option for the franchise that picks him as he has the experience of captaining Delhi Capitals in the past. He is a gun fielder and brings stability to the batting order with his calm and composed nature.

Iyer was bought for Rs 2.6 crore by Delhi in 2015, the last time he was part of the auction.

Devdutt Padikkal (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

RCB paid just Rs 20 lakh to buy Devdutt Padikkal in the 2019 auction and it proved to be a steal as the opener went on to score 473 runs in his debut season in 2020, winning the Emerging Player of the Year award. In his second season, he amassed 411 runs including a 51-ball century.

Blessed with sound technique and temperament to play according to match situation, Padikkal also boasts an array of shots that helps in scoring quick runs. He was quite successful in giving strong starts to RCB in the last two seasons and that will ensure he receives multiple bids in the upcoming auction.

Ambati Rayudu (Base price: Rs 2 crore)

Veteran Ambati Rayudu has not been in top form, he is no more a part of the Indian team, and yet there's a good chance he could attract big bids from IPL franchises in the mega auction.

Despite his disciplinary and fitness issues, Rayudu has been one of the most successful IPL players over the years, winning five titles. He has been with great sides like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in the past, and the serial winner is very well aware of what is required to win the coveted title.

One of the most important things required to win an IPL title is to have a strong domestic core and Rayudu could help teams reach that goal.

He was bought for Rs 2.2 crore in the 2018 auction by CSK.

