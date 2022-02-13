IPL Auction 2022: From R Ashwin to Trent Boult, full list of RR's purchased players and final squad

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are yet to lift the trophy since 2008. They last reached the playoffs in 2018 and have been eliminated from the league stage eight times.

Despite their recent exits before the knockout stage, RR have retained skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

They will be hoping to end their wait for a second title this summer.

Rajasthan Royals full squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh

