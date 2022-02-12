IPL Auction 2022: From R Ashwin to Trent Boult, full list of players bought by RR

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are yet to lift the trophy since 2008. They last reached the playoffs in 2018 and have been eliminated from the league stage eight times.
Despite their recent exits before the knockout stage, RR have retained skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
They will be hoping to end their wait for a second title but will have their task cut out at the IPL 2022 mega auction, where they will hope to build a core team.
Here's a look at the players purchased by RR:
R Ashwin ( Rs 5 crore)
Trent Boult ( Rs 8 crore)
Sanju Samson (Retained; Rs 14 crore)
Jos Buttler ( Retained; Rs 10 crore)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Retained; Rs 4 crore)
Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 crore)
Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore)
Here's a comprehensive list of players sold in the IPL 2022 mega auction.
