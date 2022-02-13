Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2022: From Odean Smith to Liam Livingstone, full list of PBKS's purchased players and final squad

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2022
  • 23:25:26 IST

Despite having sides with a lot of potential, Punjab Kings have been unfortunate to miss out on the IPL playoffs on several occasions.

Their best was a runner-up finish in 2014 when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final, but have failed to reach the playoffs ever since.

File image of Liam Livingstone. Sportzpics

KL Rahul captained Punjab in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, taking over from R Ashwin, but Punjab finished sixth on both occasions.

Punjab retained only two players in Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh, as Rahul parted ways with the franchise.

Rahul, though, was snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2022 auction that is taking place in Bengaluru.

PBKS full squad: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma

 

Updated Date: February 13, 2022 23:25:26 IST

