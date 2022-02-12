IPL Auction 2022: From Nicholas Pooran to Washington Sundar, full list of players bought by SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to let go of Australian batter David Warner after a miserable 2021 season where they finished rock-bottom of the table with just six points. Warner was sacked as SRH skipper midway through the league last season, and hardly got opportunities in the second leg in UAE.

Warner, who led SRH to their maiden title in 2016, was released by the franchise in December last year. Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik were retained by the franchise as they look to build their team from scratch at the IPL 2022 auction this weekend in Bengaluru.

Here's a look at players signed by SRH so far:

Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore)

Nicholas Pooran ( Rs 10.75 crore)

T Natarajan (Rs 4 crore)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 4.40 crore)