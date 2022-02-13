Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2022: From Navdeep Saini to Yuzvendra Chahal, full list of players bought by RR

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2022
  • 15:44:32 IST

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are yet to lift the trophy since 2008. They last reached the playoffs in 2018 and have been eliminated from the league stage eight times.

Despite their recent exits before the knockout stage, RR have retained skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Navdeep Saini in action for RCB at IPL 2021. Sportzpics

They will be hoping to end their wait for a second title but will have their task cut out at the IPL 2022 mega auction, where they will hope to build a core team.

Here's a look at the players purchased by RR:

Ravichandran Ashwin – Rs 5 Crore

Trent Boult – Rs 8 Crore

Shimron Hetmyer – Rs 8.50 Crore

Devdutt Padikkal – Rs 7.75 Crore

Prasidh Krishna – Rs 10 Crore

Yuzvendra Chahal- 6.50 crore

Riyan Parag – Rs 3.80 Crore

KC Cariappa -Rs 30 Lakh

Navdeep Saini – Rs 2.6 Crore

 

