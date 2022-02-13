IPL Auction 2022: From Navdeep Saini to Karun Nair, full list of players bought by RR

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are yet to lift the trophy since 2008. They last reached the playoffs in 2018 and have been eliminated from the league stage eight times.
Despite their recent exits before the knockout stage, RR have retained skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
They will be hoping to end their wait for a second title but will have their task cut out at the IPL 2022 mega auction, where they will hope to build a core team.
Here's a look at the players purchased by RR:
Ravichandran Ashwin – Rs 5 Crore
Trent Boult – Rs 8 Crore
Shimron Hetmyer – Rs 8.50 Crore
Devdutt Padikkal – Rs 7.75 Crore
Prasidh Krishna – Rs 10 Crore
Yuzvendra Chahal- 6.50 crore
Riyan Parag – Rs 3.80 Crore
KC Cariappa -Rs 30 Lakh
Navdeep Saini – Rs 2.6 Crore
Obed McCoy – Rs 75 Lakh
Anunay Singh – Rs 20 Lakh
Kuldeep Sen – Rs 20 Lakh
Karun Nair – Rs 1.40 Crore
Dhruv Jurel – Rs 20 Lakh
Tejas Baroka – Rs 20 Lakh
Kuldip Yadav – Rs 20 Lakh
Shubham Garhwal – Rs 20 Lakh
Jimmy Neesham – Rs 1.5 Crore
Nathan Coulter-Nile – Rs 2 Crore
Rassie van der Dussen – Rs 1 Crore
Daryl Mitchell – Rs 75 Lakh
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Edmeades, who has conducted over 2,700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film, had Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's name under the hammer when he fell from his auction pedestal
MI waited for the second session to engage in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, eventually shelling out Rs 15.25 crore ($2 million plus) to retain Kishan's services
Here's a list of players bought by Gujarat so far.