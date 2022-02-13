IPL Auction 2022: From Navdeep Saini to Karun Nair, full list of players bought by RR

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are yet to lift the trophy since 2008. They last reached the playoffs in 2018 and have been eliminated from the league stage eight times.

IPL Auction Day 2 Live

Despite their recent exits before the knockout stage, RR have retained skipper Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

They will be hoping to end their wait for a second title but will have their task cut out at the IPL 2022 mega auction, where they will hope to build a core team.

Here's a look at the players purchased by RR:

Ravichandran Ashwin – Rs 5 Crore

Trent Boult – Rs 8 Crore

Shimron Hetmyer – Rs 8.50 Crore

Devdutt Padikkal – Rs 7.75 Crore

Prasidh Krishna – Rs 10 Crore

Yuzvendra Chahal- 6.50 crore

Riyan Parag – Rs 3.80 Crore

KC Cariappa -Rs 30 Lakh

Navdeep Saini – Rs 2.6 Crore

Obed McCoy – Rs 75 Lakh

Anunay Singh – Rs 20 Lakh

Kuldeep Sen – Rs 20 Lakh

Karun Nair – Rs 1.40 Crore

Dhruv Jurel – Rs 20 Lakh

Tejas Baroka – Rs 20 Lakh

Kuldip Yadav – Rs 20 Lakh

Shubham Garhwal – Rs 20 Lakh

Jimmy Neesham – Rs 1.5 Crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile – Rs 2 Crore

Rassie van der Dussen – Rs 1 Crore

Daryl Mitchell – Rs 75 Lakh

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.