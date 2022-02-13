IPL Auction 2022: From Markram to Pooran, full list of players bought by SRH and final squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to let go of Australian batter David Warner after a miserable 2021 season where they finished rock-bottom of the table with just six points. Warner was sacked as SRH skipper midway through the league last season, and hardly got opportunities in the second leg in UAE.

Warner, who led SRH to their maiden title in 2016, was released by the franchise in December last year. Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik were retained by the franchise.

SRH have snapped up the likes of Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen and Washington Sundar at the IPL auction in Bengaluru.

SRH full squad: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh