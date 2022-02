IPL Auction 2022: From K Gowtham to Dushmantha Chameera, full list of players bought by Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of the two new teams in the IPL. The Lucknow franchise was purchased by businessman Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG Group for a whopping Rs 7,090 crores.

The addition of the two new teams means there will be 10 teams in total.

KL Rahul was acquired by Lucknow, along with Ravi Bishnoi and Australia's Marcus Stoinis, as the team announced their three draft picks ahead of the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Lucknow will be looking to build a core team that can challenge for the title in their maiden IPL season.

Here's a look at players bought by Lucknow so far:

Quinton de Kock – Rs 6.75 Crore

Manish Pandey – Rs 4.60 Crore

Jason Holder – Rs 8.75 Crore

Deepak Hooda – Rs 5.75 Crore

Krunal Pandya – Rs 8.25 Crore

Mark Wood – Rs 7.50 Crore

Avesh Khan – Rs 10 Crore

Ankit Rajpoot – Rs 50 Lakh

K Gowtham — Rs 90 Lakh

Dushmantha Chameera – Rs 2 Crore

Shahbaz Nadeem – Rs 50 Lakh

Manan Vohra – Rs 20 Lakh

