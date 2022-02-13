IPL Auction 2022: From K Gowtham to Dushmantha Chameera, full list of players bought by Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of the two new teams in the IPL. The Lucknow franchise was purchased by businessman Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG Group for a whopping Rs 7,090 crores.
The addition of the two new teams means there will be 10 teams in total.
KL Rahul was acquired by Lucknow, along with Ravi Bishnoi and Australia's Marcus Stoinis, as the team announced their three draft picks ahead of the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.
Lucknow will be looking to build a core team that can challenge for the title in their maiden IPL season.
Here's a look at players bought by Lucknow so far:
Quinton de Kock – Rs 6.75 Crore
Manish Pandey – Rs 4.60 Crore
Jason Holder – Rs 8.75 Crore
Deepak Hooda – Rs 5.75 Crore
Krunal Pandya – Rs 8.25 Crore
Mark Wood – Rs 7.50 Crore
Avesh Khan – Rs 10 Crore
Ankit Rajpoot – Rs 50 Lakh
K Gowtham — Rs 90 Lakh
Dushmantha Chameera – Rs 2 Crore
Shahbaz Nadeem – Rs 50 Lakh
Manan Vohra – Rs 20 Lakh
