IPL Auction 2022: From Jofra Archer to Arjun Tendulkar, full list of players bought by MI

The excitement towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is building up, but before all the action on the field, there's the IPL mega auction that is taking place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

IPL Auction Day 2 Live

The retention event for the tournament had taken place in December last year, with the likes of RCB's Virat Kohli, MI's Rohit Sharma and CSK's MS Dhoni being retained by their teams.

Mumbai Indians will be vying for a record sixth IPL title this year. Along with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav were retained by the Maharashtra-based franchise, but big names like Hardik Pandya were released. Pandya was later snapped up by the new Gujarat Titans outfit, being unveiled as their skipper.

MI will have a lot of work to do this auction. Let's take a look at the players purchased by MI so far:

Ishan Kishan – Rs 15.25 Crore

Dewald Brevis – Rs 3 Crore

Basil Thampi – Rs 30 Lakh

Murugan Ashwin – Rs 1.60 Crore

Jaydev Unadkat – Rs 1.3 Crore

Mayank Markande – Rs 65 Lakh

N Tilak Verma – Rs 1.7 Crore

Sanjay Yadav – Rs 50 Lakh

Jofra Archer –Rs 8 Crore

Daniel Sams –Rs 2.60 crore

Tymal Mills – Rs 1.50 crore

Tim David – Rs 8.25 Crore

Riley Meredith –Rs 1 Crore

Mohammad Arshad Khan – Rs 20 Lakh

Anmolpreet Singh – Rs 20 Lakh

Rahul Buddhi – Rs 20 Lakh

Hrithik Shokeen – Rs 20 Lakh

Arjun Tendulkar – Rs 30 Lakh

Aryan Juyal – Rs 20 Lakh