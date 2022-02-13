IPL Auction 2022: From Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Markande, full list of players bought by MI

The excitement towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is building up, but before all the action on the field, there's the IPL mega auction that is taking place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.
The retention event for the tournament had taken place in December last year, with the likes of RCB's Virat Kohli, MI's Rohit Sharma and CSK's MS Dhoni being retained by their teams.
Mumbai Indians will be vying for a record sixth IPL title this year. Along with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav were retained by the Maharashtra-based franchise, but big names like Hardik Pandya were released. Pandya was later snapped up by the new Gujarat Titans outfit, being unveiled as their skipper.
MI will have a lot of work to do this auction. Let's take a look at the players purchased by MI so far:
Ishan Kishan – Rs 15.25 Crore
Dewald Brevis – Rs 3 Crore
Basil Thampi – Rs 30 Lakh
Murugan Ashwin – Rs 1.60 Crore
Jaydev Unadkat – Rs 1.3 Crore
Mayank Markande – Rs 65 Lakh
N Tilak Verma – Rs 1.7 Crore
Sanjay Yadav – Rs 50 Lakh
