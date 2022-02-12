Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Auction 2022: From Jason Holder to Quinton de Kock, full list of players bought by Lucknow Super Giants

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 12th, 2022
  • 22:04:58 IST

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of the two new teams in the IPL. The Lucknow franchise was purchased by businessman Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG Group for a whopping Rs 7,090 crores.

The addition of the two new teams means there will be 10 teams in total.

Quinton de Kock was bought for Rs 6.75 crore. Image: SportzPics

Quinton de Kock was bought for Rs 6.75 crore. Image: SportzPics

KL Rahul was acquired by Lucknow, along with Ravi Bishnoi and Australia's Marcus Stoinis, as the team announced their three draft picks ahead of the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Lucknow will be looking to build a core team that can challenge for the title in their maiden IPL season.

Here's a look at players bought by Lucknow so far:

Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore)

Manish Pandey (Rs 4.6 crore)

Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore)

Deepak Hooda ( Rs 5.75 crore)

Krunal Pandya ( Rs 8.25 crore)

Mark Wood ( Rs 7.5 crore)

Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore)

Ankit Rajpoot (Rs 50 lakh)

 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 12, 2022 22:04:58 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL Auction 2022: 'Far too many get carried away', Sunil Gavaskar wants change in auction rule
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022: 'Far too many get carried away', Sunil Gavaskar wants change in auction rule

Sunil Gavaskar added that IPL should put a Rs 1 crore limit on uncapped players.

IPL Auction 2022: DC looking for players who can give us more balance, says assistant coach Pravin Amre
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022: DC looking for players who can give us more balance, says assistant coach Pravin Amre

The Delhi Capitals have retained four players — wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant, spinner Axar Patel, opener Prithvi Shaw and South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

IPL Auction 2022: From Shreyas Iyer to Pat Cummins, full list of players bought by KKR
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022: From Shreyas Iyer to Pat Cummins, full list of players bought by KKR

Let's take a look at players signed by KKR so far.