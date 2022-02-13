Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2022: From Finn Allen to Mahipal Lomror, full list of players bought by RCB

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2022
  • 17:51:41 IST

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction commenced in Bengaluru on Saturday, with a total of 590 players going under the hammer. Among the registered players, 228 of them are capped, 355 are uncapped and seven players belonging to associate nations.

IPL Auction Day 2 Live

File image of Harshal Patel. IPL Media

File image of Harshal Patel. IPL Media

This time, the IPL gets bigger with the introduction of two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Lucknow will be led by KL Rahul while Hardik Pandya has been announced as Gujarat skipper.

One of the existing eight teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have produced some world-class teams in the past but an IPL trophy still eludes them.

Virat Kohli relinquished his captaincy duties at the end of IPL 2021 but was retained by his franchise along with Glenn Maxwell and Mohammad Siraj.

Let's take a look at the players RCB have signed so far, as they begin preparations in their bid for a maiden title:

Faf du Plessis – Rs 7 Crore

Harshal Patel – Rs 10.75 Crore

Wanindu Hasaranga – Rs 10.75 Crore

Dinesh Karthik -Rs 5.50 Crore

Josh Hazlewood – Rs 7.75 Crore

Shahbaz Ahmed –  Rs 2.4 Crore

Anuj Rawat – Rs 3.4 Crore

Akashdeep – Rs 20 Lakh

Mahipal Lomror – Rs 95 Lakh

Finn Allen – Rs 80 Lakh

Sherfane Rutherford – Rs 1 Crore

Jason Behrendorff – Rs 75 Lakh

Suyash Prabhudessai – Rs 30 Lakh

Chama Milind – Rs 25 Lakh

Aneeshwar Gautam – Rs 20 Lakh

