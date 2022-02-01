IPL auction 2022: From Eoin Morgan to Jonny Bairstow, players in Rs 1.5 crore bracket

The IPL full player list for the 2022 auction is out. The mega auction will take place in Bangalore on 12 and 13 February and there are 590 players set to go under the hammer. 10 franchises will battle it out to get the best players in their squads. There are 370 Indian and 220 foreign players including seven from the Associate Nations. It's an exciting and crucial time for them as well. In that 590-player pool, there are 228 capped and 355 uncapped players along with seven players from the Associate Nations.

The highest reserve price is 2 crore and 48 players have put themselves in that bracket. While 20 have kept their reserve price at 1.5 crore and 34 at 1 crore.

Top players like Eoin Morgan, Jason Holder, Aaron Finch, James Neesham, Tim Southee have placed themselves in the 1.5 crore bracket, here's the full list of players at the reserve price of 1.5 crore.

1 Shimron Hetmyer

2 Jason Holder

3 Washington Sundar

4 Jonny Bairstow

5 Nicholas Pooran

6 Amit Mishra

7 Aaron Finch

8 Dawid Malan

9 Eoin Morgan

10 James Neesham

11 Ishant Sharma

12 Alex Hales

13 Chris Lynn

14 Glenn Phillips

15 Adam Milne

16 Usman Khawaja

17 Lewis Gregory

18 Kane Richardson

19 Tim Southee

20 Colin Munro