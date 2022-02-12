Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Auction 2022: From Dwayne Bravo to Robin Uthappa, full list of players bought by CSK

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 12th, 2022
  • 15:17:59 IST

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be aiming to level Mumbai Indians' record of five titles, but before that they will look to buy some potential match-winning players at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 auction.

File image of Dwayne Bravo. Sportzpics

This time, the league is set to get even more competitive with the introduction of Lucknow and Gujarat, so CSK's task will be cut out.

CSK retained skipper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the retention event that took place in December 2021.

CSK have been often dubbed as Dad's Army due to several veteran's in the side, but it will be interesting to see how they go about it in the auction.

Here's a look at the players CSK have acquired so far:

Robin Uthappa ( Rs 2 crore) , Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.4 crore)

Tags:

