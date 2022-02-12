Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Auction 2022: From David Warner to Shardul Thakur, full list of players bought by DC

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 12th, 2022
  • 20:00:08 IST

The build-up towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing with the mega auction taking place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

File image of David Warner. Sportzpics

File image of David Warner. Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals have been consistently featuring in the playoffs over the last couple of seasons, having reached the final in 2020 when they lost to Mumbai Indians, and this time they will look to go that extra mile and potentially win the title.

DC retained skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje but released one of their major players, former skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose season was curtailed in 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

Here's a look at players acquired by DC:

David Warner (Rs 6.25 crore)

Mitchell Marsh (Rs 6.50 crore)

Shardul Thakur (Rs 10.75 crore)

Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore)

Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 2 crore)

Ashwin Hebbar (Rs 20 lakh)

Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 20 lakh)

Updated Date: February 12, 2022 20:00:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses; Charu Sharma takes over
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022: Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapses; Charu Sharma takes over

Edmeades, who has conducted over 2,700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film, had Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's name under the hammer when he fell from his auction pedestal

IPL Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan hits jackpot as young India players clinch million dollar plus deals
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022: Ishan Kishan hits jackpot as young India players clinch million dollar plus deals

MI waited for the second session to engage in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, eventually shelling out Rs 15.25 crore ($2 million plus) to retain Kishan's services

IPL Auction 2022 Date, Time and Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indian Premier League auction Live Coverage on Live TV, Online
First Cricket News

IPL Auction 2022 Date, Time and Live Streaming: When and where to watch Indian Premier League auction Live Coverage on Live TV, Online

IPL Auction 2022 Date: Live Streaming, Live Telecast of IPL Auction 2022 Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online.