IPL Auction 2022: From Ajinkya Rahane to Rinku Singh, full list of players bought by KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be one of the teams hoping for an overhaul at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Skipper Eoin Morgan led them to the final last season where they lost to CSK, but KKR later released the England batter.

IPL Auction Day 2 Live

KKR retained West Indians Sunil Narine and Andre Russel, along with Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer.KKR have won the IPL twice, in 2012 and 2014, and will be hunting for a third title in IPL 2022. This time, that's going to get even tougher with the introduction of Lucknow and Gujarat.

Let's take a look at players signed by KKR so far:

Pat Cummins – Rs 7.25 Crore

Shreyas Iyer – Rs 12.25 Crore

Nitish Rana – Rs 8 Crore

Shivam Mavi – Rs 7.25 Crore

Sheldon Jackson – Rs 60 Lakhs

Ajinkya Rahane – Rs 1 Crore

Rinku Singh – Rs 55 Lakh

Anukul Roy – Rs 20 Lakh