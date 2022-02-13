Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2022: From Aiden Markram to Marco Jansen, full list of players bought by SRH

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 13th, 2022
  • 15:45:25 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to let go of Australian batter David Warner after a miserable 2021 season where they finished rock-bottom of the table with just six points. Warner was sacked as SRH skipper midway through the league last season, and hardly got opportunities in the second leg in UAE.

Warner, who led SRH to their maiden title in 2016, was released by the franchise in December last year. Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik were retained by the franchise as they look to build their team from scratch at the IPL 2022 auction this weekend in Bengaluru.

Marco Jansen in action. Sportzpics

Here's a look at players signed by SRH so far:

Washington Sundar – Rs 8.75 Crore

Nicholas Pooran – Rs 10.75 Crore

T Natarajan – Rs 4 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rs 4.20 Crore

Priyam Garg – Rs 20 Lakh

Rahul Tripathi – Rs 8.50 crore

Abhishek Sharma – Rs 6.50 Crore

Kartik Tyagi – Rs 4 Crore

Shreyas Gopal – Rs 75 Lakh

Jagadeesha Suchith – Rs 20 Lakh

Aiden Markram – Rs 2.6 Crore

Marco Jansen – Rs 4.2 Crore

 

