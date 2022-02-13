IPL Auction 2022: From Aiden Markram to Marco Jansen, full list of players bought by SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had to let go of Australian batter David Warner after a miserable 2021 season where they finished rock-bottom of the table with just six points. Warner was sacked as SRH skipper midway through the league last season, and hardly got opportunities in the second leg in UAE.
Warner, who led SRH to their maiden title in 2016, was released by the franchise in December last year. Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik were retained by the franchise as they look to build their team from scratch at the IPL 2022 auction this weekend in Bengaluru.
Here's a look at players signed by SRH so far:
Washington Sundar – Rs 8.75 Crore
Nicholas Pooran – Rs 10.75 Crore
T Natarajan – Rs 4 Crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Rs 4.20 Crore
Priyam Garg – Rs 20 Lakh
Rahul Tripathi – Rs 8.50 crore
Abhishek Sharma – Rs 6.50 Crore
Kartik Tyagi – Rs 4 Crore
Shreyas Gopal – Rs 75 Lakh
Jagadeesha Suchith – Rs 20 Lakh
Aiden Markram – Rs 2.6 Crore
Marco Jansen – Rs 4.2 Crore
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Follow the latest updates and breaking news from the Day 2 of IPL Auction 2022 on our blog here.
Here's a list of players bought by Gujarat so far.
Edmeades, who has conducted over 2,700 auctions across the globe, primarily of cars including an Aston Martin used in a James Bond film, had Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's name under the hammer when he fell from his auction pedestal