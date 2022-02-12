Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2022: David Warner, and other players acquired by Delhi Capitals

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 12th, 2022
  • 15:17:18 IST

The build-up towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing with the mega auction taking place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

File image of David Warner. Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals have been consistently featuring in the playoffs over the last couple of seasons, having reached the final in 2020 when they lost to Mumbai Indians, and this time they will look to go that extra mile and potentially win the title.

DC retained skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje but released one of their major players, former skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose season was curtailed in 2021 due to a shoulder injury.

Here's a look at players acquired by DC:

David Warner (Rs 6.25 crore)

