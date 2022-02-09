IPL Auction 2022 Date and Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Indian Premier League auction Live Coverage on Live TV Online

IPL Auction 2022 Date: Live Streaming, Live Telecast of IPL Auction 2022 Timing in India, when and where to watch live coverage online:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is going to get bigger and even more competitive with the introduction of two new teams-Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

A total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer in the mega auction, which provides teams to build their squad from scratch.

A total of 228 capped players, 355 uncapped players and seven players from associate nations are amongst the 590 who have registered.

The retention event ahead of the IPL 2022 took place in December last year. Virat Kohli, who relinquished Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captaincy, was retained by his franchise (Rs 15 crore), along with Australia’s Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crores) and Mohammad Siraj (Rs 7 crore).

Similarly, the likes of MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crores) and Rohit Sharma ( Rs 16 crore) were retained by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

However, there were some big names released by franchises. David Warner, who was sacked as SRH skipper midway through IPL 2021, and his opening partner in Hyderabad, Jonny Bairstow, were among those who were released.

Other big names included KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore) and Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), but they have found new teams in Lucknow and Gujarat respectively. They will lead their respective franchises.

Lucknow’s other draft picks include Australian Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.4 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore). Gujarat, meanwhile, announced Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore) and Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore) as their other draft picks.

Apart from David Warner, other big names to go under the hammer will be pacer Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada among a few. Some star players like Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes have, however, decided to give the upcoming season a miss.

The excitement is building up, and this IPL season looks set to be a closely-contested affair.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the IPL Auction 2022:

When will the IPL 2022 Mega Auction take place?

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will take place across two days, on 12 February and 13 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction?

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction will take place in Bengaluru.

When will the auction start?

The LIVE coverage of the auction will begin at 11 am IST on both the days.

Which TV channels will broadcast the auction?

The auction will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates and commentary.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to follow the comprehensive IPL auction 2022 coverage

IPL 2022: From Shikhar Dhawan to Shreyas Iyer, players teams can target for captaincy

IPL Auction 2022: Indian stars of 2021-22 domestic season who can be in demand

IPL 2022 player mega auction: From purse to base prices, here's everything you need to know

IPL Auction 2022: From Rahul Tewatia to Kartik Tyagi, uncapped players who could be in demand