IPL Auction 2022: 590 cricketers including 370 Indian players to go under the hammer on 12 and 13 February

A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega IPL 2022 player auction, which will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

Top names of Indian cricketers for the auction include the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc.

Top overseas players in the auction include the likes of Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

Here's a table on salary cap left with tams for the auction and the number of player spots.

Franchisee Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore No. of open player slots No. of open overseas player slots Chennai Super Kings 48 21 7 Delhi Capitals 47.5 21 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 48 21 6 Lucknow Super Giants 59 22 7 Mumbai Indians 48 21 7 Punjab Kings 72 23 8 Rajasthan Royals 62 22 7 Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 22 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 22 7 Team Ahmedabad 52 22 7

The country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players is listed below:

Country Auction List Afghanistan 17 Australia 47 Bangladesh 5 England 24 Ireland 5 New Zealand 24 South Africa 33 Sri Lanka 23 West Indies 34 Zimbabwe 1 Namibia 3 Nepal 1 Scotland 2 USA 1

Click here to check the complete ist of the players.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.