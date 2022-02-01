Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL Auction 2022: 590 cricketers including 370 Indian players to go under the hammer on 12 and 13 February

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 1st, 2022
  • 14:58:18 IST

A total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega IPL 2022 player auction, which will take place in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February.

Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

The IPL trophy. Sportzpics

The IPL trophy. Sportzpics

Top names of Indian cricketers for the auction include the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc.

Top overseas players in the auction include the likes of Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

Here's a table on salary cap left with tams for the auction and the number of player spots.

Franchisee

 Salary Cap left for the 2022 Player Auction Rs. Crore No. of open player slots No. of open overseas player slots

Chennai Super Kings

 48 21

7

Delhi Capitals

 47.5 21

7

Kolkata Knight Riders

 48 21

6

Lucknow Super Giants

 59 22

7

Mumbai Indians

 48 21

7

Punjab Kings

 72 23

8

Rajasthan Royals

 62 22

7

Royal Challengers Bangalore

 57 22

7
Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 22

7
Team Ahmedabad 52 22

7

The country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players is listed below:

Country Auction List
Afghanistan 17
Australia 47
Bangladesh 5
England 24
Ireland 5
New Zealand 24
South Africa 33
Sri Lanka 23
West Indies 34
Zimbabwe 1
Namibia 3
Nepal 1
Scotland 2
USA 1

Click here to check the complete ist of the players. 

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 01, 2022 14:58:18 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad prefer Shubman over Kishan after having signed Hardik and Rashid, says report
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad prefer Shubman over Kishan after having signed Hardik and Rashid, says report

The Ahmedabad IPL franchise on predictable lines have signed Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan but preferred young India opener Shubman Gill for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad pick Hardik, Rashid and Shubman; Lucknow choose KL Rahul, Stoinis, Bishnoi
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Ahmedabad pick Hardik, Rashid and Shubman; Lucknow choose KL Rahul, Stoinis, Bishnoi

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was released by Mumbai Indians (MI), has been named the skipper of the Ahmedabad franchise while Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and young India batter Shubman Gill are their other two choices.

IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise announces its name, to be called Lucknow Super Giants
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise announces its name, to be called Lucknow Super Giants

The franchise owners had launched a consumer engagement campaign on social media on 3 January to decide the name of the new IPL side.