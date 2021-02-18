Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL Auction 2021: From Chris Morris to Cheteshwar Pujara, Complete list of sold players

  • FP Sports
  • February 18th, 2021
  • 21:26:33 IST

The IPL 2021 Auction was an entertaining affair and a record-breaking one as well. The likes of Chris Morris, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Maxwell attracted a lot of interest in the event and were eventually sold for big amounts.

There were surprises in store as well with Chennai Super Kings snapping India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara for Rs 50 lakh while Mumbai Indians went for Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and bought him for Rs 20 lakh, the last buy of the auction.

Morris was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crores, the most expensive buy ever in IPL history.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson will play for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore after they made a winning bid of Rs 15 crore.

Here's a list of all the players sold on the auction day:

Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali  – Rs 7 crore
Krishnappa Gowtham – Rs 9.25 crore
Cheteshwar Pujara – Rs 50 lakh
Harishankar Reddy – Rs 20 lakh
Bhagath Verma – Rs 20 lakh
Hari Nishanth – Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Glenn Maxwell – Rs 14.25 crore
Sachin Baby – Rs 20 lakh
Rajat Patidar – Rs 20 lakh
Mohammed Azharuddeen – Rs 20 lakh
Kyle Jamieson – Rs 15 crore
Daniel Christian – Rs 4.8 crore
Suyash Prabhudessai – Rs 20 lakh
Srikar Bharat – Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals 
Steve Smith – Rs 2.20 crore
Umesh Yadav – Rs 1 crore
Ripal Patel – Rs 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod –Rs 20 lakh
M Siddharth – Rs 20 lakh
Lukman Meriwala – Rs 20 lakh
Tom Curran – Rs 5.25 crore
Sam Billings – Rs 2 crore

Mumbai Indians 

Adam Milne – Rs 3.2 crore
Nathan Coulter-Nile – Rs 1.5 crore
Piyush Chawla – Rs 2.4 crore
James Neesham – Rs 50 lakh
Yudhvir Singh – Rs 20 lakh
Marco Jansen – Rs 20 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar – Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shakib Al Hasan – Rs 3.20 crore
Sheldon Jackson – Rs 20 lakh
Vaibhav Arora – Rs 20 lakh
Karun Nair – Rs 50 lakh
Harbhajan Singh – Rs 2 crore
Ben Cutting – Rs 75 lakh
Venkatesh Iyer – Rs 20 lakh
Pawan Negi – Rs 50 lakh

Rajasthan Royals 

Shivam Dube – Rs 4.4 crore
Chris Morris – Rs 16.25 crore
Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 1 crore
Chetan Sakariya – Rs 1.20 crore
KC Cariappa – Rs 20 lakh
Liam Livingstone – Rs 75 lakh
Kuldip Yadav – Rs 20 lakha
Akash Singh – Rs20 lakh

Punjab Kings

Dawid Malan – Rs 1.5 crore
Jhye Richardson – 14 crore
Shahrukh Khan – Rs 5.25 crore
Riley Meredith – Rs 8 crore
Moises Henriques – Rs 4.20 crore
Jalaj Saxena – Rs 30 lakh
Utkarsh Singh – Rs 20 lakh
Fabien Allen Rs 75 lakh
Saurabh Kumar Rs 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jagadeesha Suchith – Rs 30 lakh
Kedar Jadhav – Rs 2 crore
Mujeeb Ur Rahman – Rs 1.50 crore

Updated Date: February 18, 2021 21:26:33 IST

