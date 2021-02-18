IPL Auction 2021: From Chris Morris to Cheteshwar Pujara, Complete list of sold players

The IPL 2021 Auction was an entertaining affair and a record-breaking one as well. The likes of Chris Morris, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Maxwell attracted a lot of interest in the event and were eventually sold for big amounts.

There were surprises in store as well with Chennai Super Kings snapping India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara for Rs 50 lakh while Mumbai Indians went for Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, and bought him for Rs 20 lakh, the last buy of the auction.

Morris was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crores, the most expensive buy ever in IPL history.

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson will play for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore after they made a winning bid of Rs 15 crore.

Here's a list of all the players sold on the auction day:

Chennai Super Kings

Moeen Ali – Rs 7 crore

Krishnappa Gowtham – Rs 9.25 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara – Rs 50 lakh

Harishankar Reddy – Rs 20 lakh

Bhagath Verma – Rs 20 lakh

Hari Nishanth – Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Glenn Maxwell – Rs 14.25 crore

Sachin Baby – Rs 20 lakh

Rajat Patidar – Rs 20 lakh

Mohammed Azharuddeen – Rs 20 lakh

Kyle Jamieson – Rs 15 crore

Daniel Christian – Rs 4.8 crore

Suyash Prabhudessai – Rs 20 lakh

Srikar Bharat – Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals

Steve Smith – Rs 2.20 crore

Umesh Yadav – Rs 1 crore

Ripal Patel – Rs 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod –Rs 20 lakh

M Siddharth – Rs 20 lakh

Lukman Meriwala – Rs 20 lakh

Tom Curran – Rs 5.25 crore

Sam Billings – Rs 2 crore

Mumbai Indians

Adam Milne – Rs 3.2 crore

Nathan Coulter-Nile – Rs 1.5 crore

Piyush Chawla – Rs 2.4 crore

James Neesham – Rs 50 lakh

Yudhvir Singh – Rs 20 lakh

Marco Jansen – Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar – Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shakib Al Hasan – Rs 3.20 crore

Sheldon Jackson – Rs 20 lakh

Vaibhav Arora – Rs 20 lakh

Karun Nair – Rs 50 lakh

Harbhajan Singh – Rs 2 crore

Ben Cutting – Rs 75 lakh

Venkatesh Iyer – Rs 20 lakh

Pawan Negi – Rs 50 lakh

Rajasthan Royals

Shivam Dube – Rs 4.4 crore

Chris Morris – Rs 16.25 crore

Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 1 crore

Chetan Sakariya – Rs 1.20 crore

KC Cariappa – Rs 20 lakh

Liam Livingstone – Rs 75 lakh

Kuldip Yadav – Rs 20 lakha

Akash Singh – Rs20 lakh

Punjab Kings

Dawid Malan – Rs 1.5 crore

Jhye Richardson – 14 crore

Shahrukh Khan – Rs 5.25 crore

Riley Meredith – Rs 8 crore

Moises Henriques – Rs 4.20 crore

Jalaj Saxena – Rs 30 lakh

Utkarsh Singh – Rs 20 lakh

Fabien Allen Rs 75 lakh

Saurabh Kumar Rs 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jagadeesha Suchith – Rs 30 lakh

Kedar Jadhav – Rs 2 crore

Mujeeb Ur Rahman – Rs 1.50 crore